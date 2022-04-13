Sandra Bullock wouldn’t feel ‘comfortable’ watching Channing Tatum strip in Magic Mike

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Sandra Bullock isn’t sure she would feel “comfortable” watching Channing Tatum strip in Magic Mike now they are friends.

The 57-year-old star – who has teamed up with Channing for new movie ‘The Lost City’ – admitted she has enjoyed seeing her close pal in the two male stripper films so far, but she will find them harder to watch after the pair became good friends.

When asked if she was a fan of Channing in the ‘Magic Mike’ film franchise, Sandra said: “You know what, I loved it. I loved it a lot! And I loved the second one a lot.

“And now that I know him, I don’t know if I’ll be comfortable watching it. It’s gonna be weird, because you were someone else.

“When I watch the movies, and now that I know him normally, it’s going to be odd watching you do that!”

Channing then suggested Sandra should watch the live show, but the ‘Blind Side’ actress admitted she wouldn’t be able to if he was in it.

She said: “I want to come to the show, but you just can’t be dancing in it.”

Speaking in a joint interview on ‘Lorraine’, Channing replied: “I’m not going to dance in the show. I’ll sit next to you during the show.”

This comes after Sandra and 41-year-old Channing met when their daughters clashed at preschool.

Channing – who has Everly, eight, with ex-wife Jenna Dewan – recently said: “I’ve blocked it all out.”

Sandra – who adopted Louis, 12, and Laila, 10, as a single parent – added: “There’s some PTSD attached to it.

“We met through drama, in the principal’s office at preschool. We were called in together because Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other’s child that caused the damage.”

Fortunately, the girls get along well now and their famous parents joked they took on ‘The Lost City’ so their kids could spend time together in a “COVID-safe” environment.

Sandra said: “That’s the reason we did this film, so they could have one long, COVID-safe play date. We even brought motorbikes down there. All we cared about is that Everly and Laila were just having the time of their lives.”