Say ‘Ciao’ to Drag Race Italia Season Two winner La Diamond

The stunning La Diamond snatched the crown and our hearts as Italy’s Next Drag Superstar.

She was the first queen in the Drag Race Italia franchise to win 4 maxi challenges – including the Snatch Game, where she played Italian singer and TV personality Giuseppe Cristiano Malgioglio.

We chatted with her about her experience on the season and lots more in our exclusive interview.

Congratulations on the win!

La Diamond: Hi Christine, thank you!

What was your reaction when you found out you were cast on the show?

La Diamond: It was an indescribable emotion! A true dream come true.

What was the biggest challenge for you?

La Diamond: The biggest challenges for me was doing the Snatch Game and the Telenovela challenge.

What was your favorite thing about the season?

La Diamond: The friendships I’ve made, and the relationships that have been established between all of us.

Did you discover anything surprising about yourself while on the show?

La Diamond: I’ve discovered a comedy attitude that I have never before been able to explore, go in-depth with, and bring into my drag, so that was a happy surprise for me.

If you could go back and do anything over, would you?

La Diamond: I would do everything exactly the same again, except with even more attention to detail – from the challenges to the outfits!

How did you get your start in drag?

La Diamond: I entered the drag world originally by making costumes for drag queens. I was so fascinated by this magical world that for fun I started experimenting on myself and immediately fell in love.

How would you describe your style?

La Diamond: My style is Fabulous-Unique-Iconic!

What’s your number one beauty tip?

La Diamond: My beauty tip? It depends if we are talking about makeup or inner beauty because the answers would be different

If there were to be an Italy vs The World season, would you want to take part? What other queens would you like to work with?

La Diamond: I would like to participate with some of my Italian sisters, but as far as international drag queens I would like to work with Scarlett Envy Tayce, Baga Chipz, Naomi Smalls, Manila Luzon, Mo Heart, Kennedy Davenport, Paloma, Valentina and Carmen Farala.

What’s next for you?

La Diamond: In the future, I hope to be able to keep doing what I love and what makes me happy which is making art. Art gives me life! Regarding the future of Italian drag, I hope for it to gain even more recognition as an art form in all respects – Thanks to Drag Race we are starting to build the foundation.

La Diamond Answers the Socialite Seven

When did you know that you wanted to become a performer?

I knew drag was for me and that I wanted to be a performer when I first laid eyes on these fabulous creatures. I realized that drag is the freest art form.

Who has had the biggest influence on your career and why?

I take inspiration from a lot of different places. I have always been influenced by the icons of music, cinema, fashion and beauty in general.

What is your favorite song to perform?

I have so many. I like to change it up – when I perform, I perform from a range of music starting with traditional Italian songs to the national and international pop scene.

Who would you want to play you in the movie of your life?

Only me, of course!

What superpower or talent would you like to wake up with tomorrow?

I would love to have the power to control time. I would stop time in order to have enough time to do all the things I want

What are three things you can’t live without?

1) A hunger for knowledge

2) family and true friendships

3) false eyelashes

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

To love unconditionally and follow your dreams with dedication!

Catch both seasons of Drag Race Italia on WOW Presents Plus. Follow La Diamond on Twitter and Instagram.

