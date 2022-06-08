Sentencing ahead: Todd & Julie Chrisley ‘grim-faced’ as they hear GUILTY verdict in fraud case

Published by

The verdict is in. Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion, Radar has learned, following two days of jury deliberations.

Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, appeared “grim-faced” as the verdict was read on Tuesday, Law360 reported, marking an end to the reality TV couple’s three-week trial in Atlanta.

During the court battle, Assistant US Attorney Annalise Peters said the Chrisley Knows Best stars exaggerated their earnings to banks to borrow more than $30 million.

“They made up documents and they lie through their teeth to get whatever they want, whenever they want it,” Peters said in court, saying their funds were hidden from the IRS.

The couple’s accountant, Peter Tarantino, was charged with a single count of conspiracy to defraud the federal government and two counts of aiding in the filing of false tax returns, for which he was also found guilty.

