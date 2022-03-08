Aaron Rodgers will be back in the green and gold in 2022 … and beyond. Rodgers reportedly agreed to a four-year, $200 million extension with the team Tuesday.

The deal makes Rodgers the highest-paid NFL player of all time.

Rodgers will receive $153 million guaranteed as part of the new deal. Rodgers will reportedly receive $50 million per season, per Jay Glazer.

Rodgers later confirmed on social media that he’ll be back with the Packers next season, but cast doubt on the terms of the deal that were reported.

Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️ — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 8, 2022

Rodgers spent last offseason feuding with the team. Speculation circulated prior to the 2021 season suggesting Rodgers was frustrated with Green Bay’s front office and wanted to leave. Rodgers eventually reworked his contract to make it easier for him to leave the team at the conclusion of the 2021 season. It was believed Rodgers would accomplish that by asking the team for a trade, but he reportedly opted to stick around.

Rodgers gave Packers fans rays of hope throughout the 2021 season. There were reports indicating Rodgers and the front office communicated better during the season. Rodgers admitted as much, saying he had “good conversations” with the team after the season. For the first time all year, it seemed possible Rodgers would sign on for at least another season in Green Bay. He did more than that, signing a massive deal that should keep him in Green Bay for the rest of his career.

With Rodgers back, the Packers remain a Super Bowl contender in the NFC. Rodgers is coming off his second straight MVP season, and continues to produce at an elite level. He has shown no signs of slowing down despite being 38, and will be expected to again lead the Packers to the playoffs in the 2022 season.

THE LATEST ON SL