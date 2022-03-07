Kevin Spacey Accuses Anthony Rapp Of Fabricating Assault Claim: ‘I Never Had A Sexual Encounter With’ Him

Published by

Radar Online

Kevin Spacey is making a last-ditch effort to dismiss the sexual assault lawsuit filed by actor Anthony Rapp — and the disgraced actor is telling the judge under penalty of perjury that he never touched Rapp.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the 62-year-old actor filed a declaration as part of the 50-year-old former child actor’s lawsuit.

Rapp is suing Spacey over an alleged incident that went down at Spacey’s apartment in 1986 when he was only 14.

In court docs, Rapp — who was a child actor at the time — says the Hollywood star made unwanted advances on him at the event.

He claims Spacey grabbed his buttocks and proceeded to lift him onto a bed. Rapp says the actor then laid on top of him without consent.

Rapp is suing for unspecified damages claiming the incident caused him severe emotional distress and depression.

Spacey released a statement following the suit being filed in which he said he admired Rapp as an actor. “I’m beyond horrified to hear this story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Despite the original statement, Spacey is now telling a slightly different story in court.

“I categorically deny [Rapp’s] claim that I sexually assaulted him or otherwise made a “sexual advance” on him. I met [Rapp] several decades ago. I never had a sexual encounter with Mr. Rapp. Nor did I harbor any sexual interest or desire in Mr. Rapp at that time or any time.”

He added, “Nor did I have physical contact with Mr. Rapp or any other interaction with him that was for the purpose of sexual gratification of either me or him. Nor did I have any physical contact with Mr. Rapp or any other interaction with him that was for the purpose of degrading or abusing him.”

Spacey claims, “Any suggestion otherwise by Mr. Rapp or anyone else is absolutely false.”

A judge has yet to rule on Spacey’s motion to dismiss the entire lawsuit.