Shakira announces split from Gerard Pique amid ‘cheating’ allegations

Colombian pop star Shakira and soccer great Gerard Pique have announced their separation after 12 years together.

Speculation that the pair would part ways had been widespread in recent days and the couple confirmed the news in a statement to Spanish news agency EFE on Saturday (Jun. 04, 2022).

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” it read. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira, 45, met the Barcelona defender while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” The couple have two children, Sasha and Milan.

In recent days, rumors of the demise of the couple’s 11-year relationship had gripped Spanish media, fueled by media reports that Piqué, 35, had left the family’s home in Barcelona and was living by himself in the city.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is facing a trial over alleged tax fraud charges in Spain after she lost an appeal on May 26. Prosecutors claim she failed to pay up to 14.5 million euros ($15.54 million) in tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

Her legal team said in statement they will keep defending her case with solid legal arguments.

“Shakira’s conduct on tax matters has always been impeccable in all the countries she had to pay taxes and she has trusted and followed faithfully the recommendations of the best specialists and advisers,” the statement said.

THE LATEST ON SL