Simone Susinna, Brad Goreski, Colton Haynes, and more Insta Snaps

by
September 19, 2022
Simone Susinna
Photo via Simone Susinna/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Simone Susinna is wet, Brad Goreski’s towel selfie, Colton Haynes on a Saturday, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Pierson Fodé

Luke Mitchell

Fredrik Eklund

Donnie Wahlberg

Austin Mahone

Wil Traval

Michael Dean

Lil Nas X

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronnie Woo

Alex Pettyfer

Colton Haynes

Brad Goreski

Simone Susinna

