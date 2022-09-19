House of the Dragon — ‘We Light the Way’ (TV Talk)

It was a wedding that will soon not be forgotten.

As a consumer of way too much television, I am sharing my thoughts on a few of my favorite TV shows. Here are a few of my miusings [sic] regarding the “We Light the Way” episode from TV House of the Dragon:

First off, let me preface this by mentioning that I have never seen Game of Thrones, so some of the references and Easter eggs are lost on me.

SPOILER ALERT

The episode starts off with Daemon Targaryen offing his wife, who we see for the first time. Crushed by her own horse. Ouch.

King Viserys Targaryen is not doing well health wise. Take a chair when offered, sir. When the phrase is uttered “bring the leaches” you know things are bad.

It was agreed upon that Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is to wed Laenor Velaryon. For those of us who are not tapped into the Game of Thrones universe we find out that Laenor is gay (his lover is his lover is Joffrey Lonmouth), and that he and Rhaenyra, have arranged for an open marriage between the two of them. This way the future queen can continue to carry on with Ser Criston Cole, even though he’d like to be more that just Rhaenyra’s whore. His words.

Queen Alicent finds out from Ser Criston Cole that Princess Rhaenyra slept with one another and that combined, with an earlier conversation with her banished father, Otto Hightower, she is concerned for the future safety of her and the king’s children.

Alicent makes a DRAMATIC late entrance to the pre-wedding reception, and then all hell breaks loose. While in the midst of a group choreographed dance, ﻿Joffrey Lonmouth feels he needs to chat with ﻿Ser Criston Cole about how important it is that they keep each other’s secrets.

That apparently sets ﻿Ser Criston Cole off and he pummels ﻿Joffrey Lonmouth to death. ﻿Laenor Velaryon is obviously heartbroken, and instead of having seven days of festivities leading up to the wedding, ﻿Laenor Velaryon and ﻿Princess ﻿Rhaenyra Targaryen are married in a very depressing shotgun wedding.

The episode closes with Queen ﻿Alicent interrupting ﻿Ser Criston Cole about to stab himself to death. Stay tuned…

Oh, and there was some incesty conversation going on with ﻿Daemon Targaryen and ﻿Princess ﻿Rhaenyra that I ﻿chose to tune out.

Next week we have a big time jump as we say goodbye to Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent, with Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke taking over the roles. Also, Queen Alicent’s kids are gown up now and the king still seems to be alive. Thank goodness for the leaches.

