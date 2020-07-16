Singer Yanni Burton Answers the Socialite Seven

Australian singer Yanni Burton isn’t only easy on the eyes, his latest single, “A Part of Me” is an aural treat for your ears.

The video for his new single was shot entirely in a black box with UV lights and features artists from the CDI (Commercial Dance Intensive) group, an elite program that trains the next generation of superstar dancers.

Yanni describes the inspiration for the visually stunning video as, “The idea was to turn off the lights and to expose the marks left behind from previous relationships; marks that you cannot physically see but the illusions and fantasies that still linger in the mind.”

As for the song itself, Yanni used the lyrics to spotlight his own struggles of letting go and moving on from past relationships. He admitted, “I have a history of getting lost in memories and emotions, to the point where I become consumed with panic, anxiety and I can’t function properly or move on with my life.”

Produced by Yanni with his close friend Tiger Darrow, the song contains a dreamy, trippy soundscape and is darker and more emotionally intense than his previous singles. However, it still contains the pop/dance feel he has become known for. “As heavy as the lyrics may seem, I still want listeners to have fun, dance a little and let loose,” he explains. “I hope to inspire a sense of celebration that comes with gaining freedom from the mistakes of our past.”

Yanni grew up in Adelaide, Australia, and attended the prestigious Juilliard School in Manhattan where he studied the double bass. He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in orchestral performance and is Producer and General Manager of the Salome Chamber Orchestra, where he has performed alongside a long list of celebrated artists including John Legend, Michelle Williams, Natasha Bedingfield and Rufus Wainwright.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8et9OVhEZA/

This Aussie artist describes his life today as much less chaotic. “At least it was before COVID 19 struck,” he laughs. He has also found love with his fiancé. The pair were engaged last year and intend to get married soon. Get to know more about Yanni as he answers our Socialite Seven.

When did you know that you wanted to become a singer? And have there been any moments in which you regretted your decision (in the moment)?

I think from way back I wanted to be a singer. I would run around the living room singing and dancing to my parent’s favorite tracks. Then in high school I started songwriting, that’s when I really started to take singing seriously. I always have moments of doubt, am I good enough etc., but never regret!

Who has had the biggest influence on your music and why?

This is a hard one, I like so many different styles of music that it’s hard to pin point who has had the biggest influence. I’d say my sound relates mostly to a hybrid of Robyn meets Tove Lo meets Angus and Julia Stone. Very broad, but they are three artists I love and will always look to for inspiration.

Who (if anyone) would you love to collaborate with?

Ooh…I’d love to collaborate with Tove Lo or Troye Sivan. I love that they just put it all out there, no exceptions, no filter, just their stories, experiences and songs! I think we would write some pretty glitter-filled, fabulous bops.

What type of music or artist that you listen to frequently do you think your fans would be surprised to learn that you’re a fan of?

I listen to a lot of classical and jazz music, specifically Arv Part and Bach. It keeps me calm and transports me to a place of deep thought. But when I’m hitting the gym or out and about, I’m a pop boy through and through.

What are you hoping to achieve with your music?

It’s always evolving, I’d say. I’m just trying to write music that I feel is authentic to who I am, create with artists I love, and share my joy and passion for music!

What are three things you can’t live without?

Oof, there’s a few, but if I boil it down…my hubby, gym, cats, lol.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

There’s no time like right now, and it’s totally true. What’s the point on putting things on hold because it’s too hard, or you don’t feel like it? If it’s important to you, start right now.

“A Part of Me” is available now on Apple Music, Spotify and all digital platforms. Check out Yanni’s website https://www.yanniburton.com and follow him on Instagram.