+34 View Gallery

Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 Sleepy Celebrities Gwyneth Paltrow leaving the Surface Art Gallery in Mayfair, having spent the evening after spending the evening with Stella McCartney and Kate Hudson. London, England - 17.09.08 Credit: (Mandatory): Will Alexander/WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Mischa Barton, "Fashion For Relief" show at London Fashion Week - Departures London, England - 17.09.08 Credit: (Mandatory): WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Kate Hudson arrives back at her hotel looking rather annoyed. Kate did not wait for her mother Goldie Hawn to get out of the car, and stormed into the hotel on her own instead! London, England - 18.09.08 Credit: (Mandatory): Will Alexander/WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Actress Rose Byrne with partner Brendan Cowell leaving Katsu-Ya restaurant Los Angeles, California - 22.09.08 Credit: (Mandatory): WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities **Exclusive** Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton take their child Billy Ray Burton to school. Carter appeared tired, visibly yawning as she held her son's hand. London, England - 30.09.08 Credit: (Mandatory): Owen Beiny / WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Naomi Campbell Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2009 - Yves Saint Laurent - Arrivals Paris, France - 02.10.08 Credit: (Mandatory): WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Danny Cipriani leaves his girlfriend Kelly Brook's house early this morning wearing a hoodie on his way to training London, England - 03.10.08 Credit: (Mandatory): WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Jake Gyllenhaal leaves Cipriani restaurant via the back door London, England - 03.10.08 Credit: (Mandatory): WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Beyonce Diamond Ball and private concert benefiting Miami Children's Hospital Foundation" held at the American Airlines Arena Miami, Florida - 04.10.08 Credit: (Mandatory): Aruna Gilbert / WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Thandie Newton and Gerard Butler 'RockNRolla' Premiere held at Pacific Cinerama Dome - Arrivals Los Angeles, California - 06.10.08 Credit: (Mandatory): Adriana M. Barraza / WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Brooke Shields on the set of her show 'Lipstick Jungle' New York City, USA - 06.10.08 Mandatory credit: WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Miley Cyrus at Millions of Milkshakes to name a new milkshake after herself Los Angeles, California - 14.10.08 Credit: WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities David Beckham and his wife land at the Bradley International Terminal of LAX on a British Airways flight from London. Los Angeles, Calfornia, USA - 18.10.08 Credit: (Mandatory): BAC/WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Katie Price AKA Jordan shops at Kitson on Robertson Boulevard Los Angeles, California - 02.11.08 Credit: (Mandatory): BAC/WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Mena Suvari The launch of the Jordan Melo M5 Event held at Siren Studios Hollywood, California - 20.11.08 Credit: (Mandatory): Adriana M. Barraza / WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Christina Millian The grand opening of Lucky Strike Lanes LA Live - arrivals Los Angeles, California - 21.11.08 Credit: (Mandatory): Nikki Nelson / WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Gordon Ramsay leaves his house wearing chef whites following newspaper reports of marital infidelity London, England - 24.11.08 Credit: (Mandatory): WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Trudie Styler and Sting The Art of Elysium 2nd Annual Heaven Gala held at The Vibiana - Arrivals Los Angeles, California - 10.01.09 Credit: (Mandatory): Nikki Nelson / WENN.com Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Lily Allen arriving home with a male companion London, England - 13.01.09 Credit: (Mandatory): WENN.com Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Michael Cera out and about during the 2009 Sundance Film Festival, Day 4 Park City, Utah - 18.01.09 Credit: WENN.com Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Ashton Kutcher out and about during the 2009 Sundance Film Festival, Day 4 Park City, Utah - 18.01.09 Credit: (Mandatory): WENN.com Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Ben Affleck outside the Renaissance hotel in downtown Washington DC USA - 18.01.09 Credit: Tommy Gravad / WENN.com Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Val Kilmer Celebrities in the capital ahead of the inauguration of the President of the United States of America Washington DC, USA - 19.01.09 Credit: Tommy Gravad / WENN.com Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Lily Allen leaves her house and goes to the shops for cigarettes London, England - 24.01.09 Credit: (Mandatory): LukeMills/WENN.com Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Paris Hilton leaving her London hotel, wearing a gorgeous crystal encrusted dress, and covered in silver jewelry London, England - 29.01.09 Credit: (Mandatory): Will Alexander/WENN.com Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Travis McCoy Gym Class Heroes perform for the launch of their new album 'The Quilt' at Zavvi London, England - 18.09.08 Credit: WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Zac Efron The High School Musical 3 cast arriving at Nobu Berkley for their afterparty dinner London, England - 07.10.08 Credit: (Mandatory): WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Katie Holmes arrives at the Gerald Schoenfeld theatre to perform at Arthur Miller's 'All My Sons' New York City, USA - 21.10.08 Credit: (Mandatory): Patricia Schlein/ WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Billy Joel answers questions at the discussion of celebrity endorsements of political candidates at the National Press Club Washington DC, USA - 23.10.08 Credit: (Mandatory): Carrie Devorah / WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Lance Bass leaving One nightclub in West Hollywood Los Angeles, California - 04.11.08 Credit: (Mandatory):Wild Bunch/WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Solange Knowles MTV Europe Music Awards Return Party at Movida nightclub - departures London, England - 07.11.08 Credit: (Mandatory): WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Amanda Peet, wearing no makeup, carrying her dinner from Joan's on Third Los Angeles, California - 15.12.08 Credit: (Mandatory): WENN Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner outside Cedars-Sinai medical office towers Los Angeles, California - 31.12.08 Credit: (Mandatory): WENN.com * GARNER READY TO GIVE BIRTH? Actress JENNIFER GARNER has sparked reports she's planning to ring in the New Year with a new baby after checking into a California hospital on New Year's Eve (31Dec08). The star is nine months pregnant with her second child and she and husband Ben Affleck were spotted entering Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday (31Dec08). Garner was reluctant to reveal she was expecting until she was five months pregnant, but her thrilled mother-in-law and her former Alias co-star Victor Garber let the baby news slip in July (08). The actress told People magazine at the time, "It always makes me laugh when people say'Is she? Isn't she?' It's like, 'Eventually you will know, so just chill out for a minute." Garner and Affleck have a two-year-old daughter called Violet. (JMA/WN/KL) Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Ashlee Simpson-Wentz, Pete Wentz Ashley Simpson Wentz and Pete Wentz host PUREfection at Pure Nightclub inside the Caesars Palace Resort Hotel Casino Las Vegas, Nevada - 31.12.08 Credit: (Mandatory): Chris Connor / WENN.com Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Samantha Ronson Declare Yourself 'A New Birth of Citizenship' Inauguration kick-off event at Renaissance Hotel - Arrvials Washington DC, USA - 18.01.09 Credit: Tommy Gravad / WENN.com Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Pamela Anderson parties with fans and friends at Primal Nightclub Atlanta, Georgia - 24.01.09 Credit: WENN.com Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Minnie Driver, wearing red Puma sweat pants, returning home carrying an iced beverage Los Angeles, California - 27.01.09 Credit: (Mandatory): WENN.com Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback Sleepy Celebrities Chris Martin makes a silly face while signing autographs as he leaves Absolute Radio after performing an intimate acoustic session London, England - 30.01.09 Credit Mandatory: WENN.com

Celebrities lead a hectic lifestyle with their working schedules being all over the place.

So it is no wonder that they can get a little sleepy at times. Sometimes, when they’re not looking their alert best, they are snapped by the paparazzi.

Occasionally, the photo is just taken at the “wrong” moment and it just looks as if they are sleepy. We’ll never know which it is.

Ben Affleck outside the Renaissance hotel in downtown Washington DC USA – 18.01.09 Credit: Tommy Gravad / WENN.com

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.

These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on January 27, 2009.

Check out more photos of sleepy celebrities in the gallery above.

NEW IN THE SL SHOP

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Every Single Word Highlights the Severe Lack of Dialogue for People of Color in Classic Films [OMG BLOG] Caitlyn Jenner Says She’s ‘Economically Conservative, Socially Progressive’ on 5-Year Anniversary of Her Transition [Towleroad] Prince Andrew Donates Pizza to Sex Victims [Evil Beet Gossip] Karen Lite Is Pretty Damn Funny [Kenneth in the 212] Janelle Monae Slays on the Cover of Variety [Go Fug Yourself] Alia Shawkat Apologizes for Resurfaced 2016 Video Where She Used the N-Word [Celebitchy] 57-Year-Old Gay Daddy Of 4 Is Your 90 Day Fiance [Boy Culture]