SL’s 7 favorite men’s fall fragrances for 2025

As the leaves begin to change and the air turns crisp, it’s time to swap out light, summery scents for something with more depth and warmth.
A great fragrance is an essential part of a man’s fall wardrobe, a final touch that communicates sophistication and confidence.
Socialitelife.com has meticulously curated its list of the seven best men’s fall fragrances for 2025, a collection that includes both time-honored classics and bold new contenders.
From the intoxicating notes of Tom Ford to the gender-neutral allure of Henry Rose, the artistry of Loewe, and the explosive spice of Viktor & Rolf, these scents are designed to make a lasting impression all season long.
NOTE: The items featured in this article are selected independently by our editorial team. Purchasing through our links may earn Socialite Life a portion of the sale, which helps us continue providing you with quality content. The prices listed reflect those at the date and time of publishing.
Bois Pacifique
$240 by Tom Ford
Bleu de Chanel
$200 by Chanel
Nanaban
$205 by Arquiste
Loewe Eau de Toilette – 7
$165 by Loewe
Spicebomb Dark Leather
$165 by Viktor & Rolf
Windows Down P.C.H.
$120 by Henry Rose
Myslf Eau de Parufm
$136 by YSL
