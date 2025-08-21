Shopping

SL’s 7 favorite men’s fall fragrances for 2025

As the leaves begin to change and the air turns crisp, it’s time to swap out light, summery scents for something with more depth and warmth.

A great fragrance is an essential part of a man’s fall wardrobe, a final touch that communicates sophistication and confidence.

Socialitelife.com has meticulously curated its list of the seven best men’s fall fragrances for 2025, a collection that includes both time-honored classics and bold new contenders.

From the intoxicating notes of Tom Ford to the gender-neutral allure of Henry Rose, the artistry of Loewe, and the explosive spice of Viktor & Rolf, these scents are designed to make a lasting impression all season long.

Tom Ford

Bois Pacifique

$240 by Tom Ford

Bleu de Chanel

$200 by Chanel

arquiste

Nanaban

$205 by Arquiste

Loewe Eau de Toilette – 7

$165 by Loewe

Viktor & Rolf

Spicebomb Dark Leather

$165 by Viktor & Rolf

Windows Down P.C.H.

$120 by Henry Rose

Myslf Eau de Parufm

$136 by YSL

