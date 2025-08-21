Instahottie: Model and Mr. USA contestant Jean Carlo Salazar

It has been challenging, but we’ve spent all week scouring Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie: Jean Carlo Salazar.

Model Jean Carlo Salazar is currently representing Connecticut as a contestant in Mr. USA 2025. According to his Mr. USA bio, Jean Carlo is an immigrant, healthcare champion, and passionate advocate for mental health! Born in Colombia and now a proud U.S. citizen, this 26-year-old registered nurse is currently pursuing a Master’s degree as a psychiatric nurse practitioner.

His journey has been shaped by overcoming personal and professional obstacles, including his experiences as an immigrant facing adversity. With a deep commitment to supporting underserved communities and a strong background in nursing and psychology, Jean Carlo is not just working to transform healthcare but also becoming a voice for those often overlooked.

His resilience, compassion, and dedication make him an exceptional candidate for Mister USA, embodying the spirit of perseverance and hope for countless individuals striving to build a better future. Show your support for Jean Carlo on his journey to becoming the next Mister USA!

You can vote for Jean Carlo here! Check out his in-depth interview with True Hollywood Talk here.

Enjoy These Pics and Videos of the Very Photogenic Jean Carlo Salazar