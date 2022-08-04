Socialite Life
Stefano Tomadini: Male Model Spotlight
Stefano Tomadini: Male Model Spotlight

by
August 4, 2022
Stefano Tomadini
Photo via Stefano Tomadini/Instagram

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Stefano Tomadini.

Tomadini started modeling in London after being scouted on Instagram, and is repped by Nevs Models, Soul Artist Management, Independent Management and Fifth Models.

He loves sports in general but is obsessed with basketball. Stefano also loves to cook Italian food.

Follow Stefano Tomadini on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: 12/07/1997
Birthplace: Italy

Height: 6’ 1 1/2”
Waist: 32”
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue

Enjoy these photos of Stefano Tomadini

