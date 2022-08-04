Stefano Tomadini: Male Model Spotlight

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Stefano Tomadini.

Tomadini started modeling in London after being scouted on Instagram, and is repped by Nevs Models, Soul Artist Management, Independent Management and Fifth Models.

He loves sports in general but is obsessed with basketball. Stefano also loves to cook Italian food.

Follow Stefano Tomadini on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: 12/07/1997

Birthplace: Italy

Height: 6’ 1 1/2”

Waist: 32”

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Enjoy these photos of Stefano Tomadini

