Superstore to end after wrapping up Season 6 on NBC

December 3, 2020
Superstore
NBC

The critically acclaimed NBC comedy, Superstore, is closing shop at the end of the current season, its sixth, NBC said Thursday (December 03, 2020). Eleven episodes remain of the workplace comedy, which returns after a winter hiatus on Jan. 13 (8:30 EST/PST). No finale date has been announced.

The series, which features Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Nico Santos and Mark McKinney as employees at Cloud 9, a massive, big-box store, lost its biggest name earlier this year when America Ferrera departed.

Ferrera, who played Amy Sosa, announced in February that she planned to leave and her final appearance was in early November. In between, she gave birth to her second child in May. Although Superstore is an ensemble comedy, critics questioned if it could go on without Ferrera’s Amy.

