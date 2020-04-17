Surprise! It’s Beyoncé! Disney’s Family Singalong Had a Very Special Guest — WATCH

When fans tuned into the Disney Family Singalong on Thursday they expected a fun night of uplifting songs, silly dances and plenty of star-studded moments, including one from a special guest. But little did they know the special guest would be Queen Bey herself!

Beyoncé truly surprised all viewers when she appeared onscreen to perform the classic tune “When You Wish Upon a Star.” She had her blondish-brown locks pulled half-up and her makeup was effortless, just like her voice.

Then, she shared a message of hope to all her fans: “Hello to all of the families across the world. I’m very proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family and to help present the Disney Family Singalong in partnership with Feeding America. I’d like to dedicate this song to all the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you.”

As the song came to a close, she added, “Please onto your families tight. Please be safe, don’t give up hope. We’re going to get through this, I promise. God bless you!”

LISTEN: Beyonce performs "When You Wish Upon a Star" and dedicates the song to health care workers.



Just Perfect.#DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/Plkgxo2dcU — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 17, 2020

While most of us probably couldn’t accomplish that run Beyoncé threw in, it’s okay because it was all for the healthcare workers.

From Our Partners

OMG, Have You Heard? Kanye West Is Voting for Donald Trump in the 2020 Election [OMG BLOG]

Gus Kenworthy Reveals Struggle With Depression, Offers Pro Tip for Surviving COVID-19 Blues: VIDEO [Towleroad]

The Beckhams Buy Massive Miami Condo For $20 Million! [Evil Beet Gossip]

Princess Anne Looks Foxy on the Cover of Vanity Fair [Go Fug Yourself]

Prince William Opened an NHS Nightingale Hospital via Video Link Today [Celebitchy]

Hello, there. [Kenneth in the 212]

Sam Cushing‘s 8-Minute Workout/Jerkout [Boy Culture]

On Sale in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.