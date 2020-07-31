Socialite Life
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence on Suicide Attempt, Talks Toxic Reality TV Experience
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence on Suicide Attempt, Talks Toxic Reality TV Experience

by
July 31, 2020
Tamar Braxton 2012 BET Awards - Arrivals
Photo by Getty Images

Braxton Family Values star Tamar Braxton made headlines after her shocking suicide attempt.

The R&B star was hospitalized in Los Angeles on July 16 after her boyfriend, David Adefeso, found the 43-year-old unresponsive in her hotel suite.

She spent days in a coma but has since regained consciousness and is currently being treated for mental health issues, amid reports suggesting she had taken a concoction of alcohol and prescription pills.

Tamar Braxton Premiere Of New Line Cinema's "Barbershop: The Next Cut" - Red Carpet
Tamar Braxton at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 6, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

On Thursday (July 30, 2020), Braxton opened up about the medical emergency in a candid post on Instagram, confirming she had tried to end her life.

Alongside a photo of herself and her seven-year-old son, Logan, Braxton began by thanking fans for their well wishes.

“First and foremost, Thank you,” she wrote. “Thank you to each and every individual who has prayed for me, thought of me, sent me their love and has showered me with their support.”

Tamar Braxton Clive Davis' and the Recording Academy's 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals
Tamar Braxton attends Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

“In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who truly love me and care for my healing,” she continued.

“I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago.”

Braxton explained life under the reality TV spotlight has slowly eaten away at her spirit, and blamed producers behind her family series Braxton Family Values of doing little to help with her mental health struggles, particularly over the last five years, during which she split from her now ex-husband and manager Vincent Herbert.

Tamar Braxton Give Back Hollywood Foundation's Benefit For The VH1 Save The Music Foundation
Tamar Braxton on August 26, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

She claimed to have been betrayed by show producers, who “filmed the damage made, for monetary gain”.

“Over the past 11 years, there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave,” the singer added. “I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid.”

Braxton eventually appealed to network officials at WeTV two months ago to release her from her “excessive and unfair” contract, but stated, “My cry for help went totally ignored.”

Tamar Braxton WE tv's "Family Affair" 2012 Winter TCA Event
Tamar Braxton at Langham Hotel on January 13, 2012 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

“Who I was, begun (sic) to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter,” she continued. “It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me (sic).”

She went on to insist, “Mental illness is real,” and credited “God’s grace and His mercy” with saving her life, as she vowed to use her voice going forward to ensure no other reality stars face the kind of exploitation she insists she was subjected to for over a decade.

“I will make it my mission to establish the initiative that fights for ethical business practices in reality TV, fights the ownership of our businesses, promotes growth and evolution of our stories, and gives us 100 per cent equity in our freedom,” she added.

WE tv Celebrates The Premiere Of "Braxton Family Values"
Tamar Braxton is seen as We TV celebrates the premiere of “Braxton Family Values” at Doheny Room on April 02, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv )

The star’s candid statement comes days after WeTV bosses chose to postpone the premiere of her new reality series, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life, which had been due to launch on Thursday.

The show is now expected to debut in September.

Every one of us has a desire, whether small or big, to make it out of where we come from to an ideal future place that includes, freedom to be who we choose, security for our children and families, and fortune to share with the ones we love. We believe these things can co-exist with just being happy. I believed that, that as a black woman, as an artist, an influence, a personality I could shape my world, and with whom I believed to be my partners, they could help me share my world. Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most. There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person. Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me. Mental illness is real. We have to normalize acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation. The pain that I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my mental.

