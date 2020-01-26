Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson Are Leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County

The Real Housewives of Orange County is losing two of its most polarizing housewives as Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge have announced that they are quitting the reality show.

After 14 seasons, Gunvalson, 57, made the announcement on her social media platforms late Friday (January 24, 2020).

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way,” she wrote underneath a throwback photo of herself from season two.

“I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational. My podcast with Westwood One will be launching soon and I will have much more to say about this on ‘Whoop it up with Vicki’. I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned. I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget. #bravo #rhoc #whoopitipwithvicki @westwoodone @bravo @whoopitupwithvicki”

The longtime Bravo star joined the network as an OC housewife in March 2006 for season one. She became a mainstay on the show, but for season 14, she was demoted from a housewife to a “friend.”

Andy Cohen shared his thoughts on Gunvalson after she posted the news.

“I remember the first reunion I did with Vicki Gunvalson. Occasionally our eyes would meet as I grilled the other women, and she would wink at me optimistically and effervescently as both of her deep dimples shone,” he shared. “She kept winking at me year after year, and it always made my heart smile. Vicki is an original, who remained her authentic self from her Family Van-freakout through her last reunion.”

He added, “It’s so hard to remain exactly who you are after being on television for so long, but Vicki is one of a kind. Thank you for everything, @vickigunvalson – what a ride. And it’s not over.”

Yesterday (January 25, 2020), in an Instagram post, Tamra Judge announced she will be leaving the popular Bravo reality series after joining the cast in Season 3.

“It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time for me to move on. I’m sad to go but I’m very excited about my future. Love ❤️ you guys ✌🏼,” the 52-year-old bodybuilder captioned a snap of her and husband Eddie.

Cohen took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the subject, referencing Tamra’s venture in the cannabis business with her Vena Wellness CBD product line.

“An unprecedented run from a woman who was always entertaining, surprising and dramatic — and never ever aged. And now she’s the queen of CBD!” the Bravo boss wrote.

An unprecedented run from a woman who was always entertaining, surprising and dramatic – and never ever aged. And now she’s the queen of CBD! https://t.co/VbFFOUFTwc — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 25, 2020

