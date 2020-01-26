Red Carpet Recap: Tom Holland, Lil Nas X, Dacre Montgomery, Tyler Cameron, and More!

It was another banner week for the red carpet with a bevy of handsome Hollywood hotties hitting the red carpet for events such as the MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs, G’Day USA 2020 Standing Together Dinner, and more!

Per usual there were a few fashion missteps, but we all make fashion mistakes, right?

Some of our favorite looks from our favorite men are featured below from this past week.

Once you’ve checked out those, launch the gallery below to see photos of Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Darren Criss, Mena Massoud, Dylan Sprouse and a slew of other hotties.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 25: Tom Holland attends the “Dolittle” special screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on January 25, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: Lil Nas X attends Spotify Hosts “Best New Artist” Party at The Lot Studios on January 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 20: Sebastian Stan attends “The Last Full Measure” Atlanta red carpet screening at SCADshow on January 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Roadside Attractions )

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Dacre Montgomery attends G’Day USA 2020 | Standing Together Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for G’Day USA)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Tyler Cameron attends the “Miracle Workers: Dark Ages” premiere And MEADia event at Houston Hall on January 22, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Launch the gallery by clicking any of the images below to see more red carpet highlights from the past week.

