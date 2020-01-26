Red Carpet Recap: Tom Holland, Lil Nas X, Dacre Montgomery, Tyler Cameron, and More!

It was another banner week for the red carpet with a bevy of handsome Hollywood hotties hitting the red carpet for events such as the MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs, G’Day USA 2020 Standing Together Dinner, and more!
Per usual there were a few fashion missteps, but we all make fashion mistakes, right?
Some of our favorite looks from our favorite men are featured below from this past week.
Once you’ve checked out those, launch the gallery below to see photos of Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Darren Criss, Mena Massoud, Dylan Sprouse and a slew of other hotties.
Launch the gallery by clicking any of the images below to see more red carpet highlights from the past week.
