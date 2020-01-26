Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


FashionCelebrity

Red Carpet Recap: Tom Holland, Lil Nas X, Dacre Montgomery, Tyler Cameron, and More!

By Michael Prieve 2
Red Carpet Recap: Tom Holland, Lil Nas X, Dacre Montgomery, Tyler Cameron, Photos via Getty Images

It was another banner week for the red carpet with a bevy of handsome Hollywood hotties hitting the red carpet for events such as the MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs, G’Day USA 2020 Standing Together Dinner, and more!

Per usual there were a few fashion missteps, but we all make fashion mistakes, right?

Some of our favorite looks from our favorite men are featured below from this past week.

Once you’ve checked out those, launch the gallery below to see photos of Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Darren Criss, Mena Massoud, Dylan Sprouse and a slew of other hotties.

Related

Channing Tatum and Jessie J Are Back Together! See the Pics!

2020 SAG Awards Red Carpet: Dan Levy, Dacre Montgomery,…

"Dolittle" Special Screening - Red Carpet Arrivals
LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 25: Tom Holland attends the “Dolittle” special screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on January 25, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: Lil Nas X attends Spotify Hosts “Best New Artist” Party at The Lot Studios on January 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify)
The Last Full Measure Atlanta Red Carpet Screening With Samuel L. Jackson, Todd Robinson And Sebastian Stan At SCADshow
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 20: Sebastian Stan attends “The Last Full Measure” Atlanta red carpet screening at SCADshow on January 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Roadside Attractions )
G'Day USA 2020 - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Dacre Montgomery attends G’Day USA 2020 | Standing Together Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for G’Day USA)
Related

Red Carpet Recap: Sam Heughan, Dacre Montgomery, Gregg…

Red Carpet Recap: Michael B Jordan, Johnny Sibilly, Charlie…

"Miracle Workers: Dark Ages" Premiere And MEADia Event
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Tyler Cameron attends the “Miracle Workers: Dark Ages” premiere And MEADia event at Houston Hall on January 22, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Launch the gallery by clicking any of the images below to see more red carpet highlights from the past week.

Related

Jason Derulo, Adam Lambert, Jared Leto and More Insta Snaps

Golden Globes 2020 After Party Red Carpet Recap Highlights:…

From Our Partners

  • OMG, he’s naked: Malte Bündgen in Das Melancholische Mädchen! [OMG BLOG]
  • Grindr Shades Eminem for “Dolly Parton Challenge” Joke Suggesting He Uses the Gay Hook-Up App [Towleroad]
  • Juice WRLD Cause of Death: Sizzurp [Evil Beet Gossip]
  • Rafael Nadal Brought His Arms Out: The Outfits of the 2020 Australian Open [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Brad Pitt Turned Down the Neo Role in The Matrix: “I Took the Red Pill” [Celebitchy]
  • Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev Recover in the Locker Room After Wins in Melbourne [Kenneth in the 212]
  • Eminem Is Looking (For Laughs) – [Boy Culture]
You might also like More from author
X