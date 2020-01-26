Chrissy Teigen, Janet Jackson, Jared Leto, Oprah Winfrey, and More Celebrities Take the Dolly Parton Challenge Meme

It’s taking the internet by storm!
A post made by 74-year-old Dolly Parton on Instagram Tuesday to her 2.7 million followers has sparked a new social media meme challenge across the globe.
The country star, songwriter and actress extraordinaire posted four photos, each representing different social media platforms: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.
Captioned, “Get you a woman who can do it all,” the pictures show Parton in business attire for LinkedIn, a classic, wholesome Christmas photo for Facebook, a black and white artsy photo showcasing her interest in music for Instagram and shot of her in a Playboy bunny outfit from 1978 for Tinder.
Related
Celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Sharon Stone, Jonas Brothers, Martha Stewart, Padma Lakshmi have hopped on the trend and began posting memes of their own.
Here are some of the best from the Dolly Parton Challenge
Related
Related
Related
From Our Partners
- OMG, he’s naked: Malte Bündgen in Das Melancholische Mädchen! [OMG BLOG]
- Grindr Shades Eminem for “Dolly Parton Challenge” Joke Suggesting He Uses the Gay Hook-Up App [Towleroad]
- Juice WRLD Cause of Death: Sizzurp [Evil Beet Gossip]
- Rafael Nadal Brought His Arms Out: The Outfits of the 2020 Australian Open [Go Fug Yourself]
- Brad Pitt Turned Down the Neo Role in The Matrix: “I Took the Red Pill” [Celebitchy]
- Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev Recover in the Locker Room After Wins in Melbourne [Kenneth in the 212]
- Eminem Is Looking (For Laughs) – [Boy Culture]