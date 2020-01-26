Chrissy Teigen, Janet Jackson, Jared Leto, Oprah Winfrey, and More Celebrities Take the Dolly Parton Challenge Meme

It’s taking the internet by storm!

A post made by 74-year-old Dolly Parton on Instagram Tuesday to her 2.7 million followers has sparked a new social media meme challenge across the globe.

The country star, songwriter and actress extraordinaire posted four photos, each representing different social media platforms: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

Captioned, “Get you a woman who can do it all,” the pictures show Parton in business attire for LinkedIn, a classic, wholesome Christmas photo for Facebook, a black and white artsy photo showcasing her interest in music for Instagram and shot of her in a Playboy bunny outfit from 1978 for Tinder.

Celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Sharon Stone, Jonas Brothers, Martha Stewart, Padma Lakshmi have hopped on the trend and began posting memes of their own.

Here are some of the best from the Dolly Parton Challenge

I’d like to think I’m a well rounded guy.🤷🏿‍♂️ #dollypartonchallenge pic.twitter.com/yquTAAcU4v — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) January 24, 2020

Did I do this right? pic.twitter.com/ZkoV5T4yxB — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 24, 2020

