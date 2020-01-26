Socialite Life
Chrissy Teigen, Janet Jackson, Jared Leto, Oprah Winfrey, and More Celebrities Take the Dolly Parton Challenge Meme

By Michael Prieve 10
the Dolly Parton Challenge Meme

It’s taking the internet by storm!

A post made by 74-year-old Dolly Parton on Instagram Tuesday to her 2.7 million followers has sparked a new social media meme challenge across the globe.

The country star, songwriter and actress extraordinaire posted four photos, each representing different social media platforms: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

Captioned, “Get you a woman who can do it all,” the pictures show Parton in business attire for LinkedIn, a classic, wholesome Christmas photo for Facebook, a black and white artsy photo showcasing her interest in music for Instagram and shot of her in a Playboy bunny outfit from 1978 for Tinder.

View this post on Instagram

Get you a woman who can do it all 😉

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on

Celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Sharon Stone, Jonas Brothers, Martha Stewart, Padma Lakshmi have hopped on the trend and began posting memes of their own.

Here are some of the best from the Dolly Parton Challenge

View this post on Instagram

Hannah accepts the Dolly Challenge

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

View this post on Instagram

Wow. So versatile.

A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on

View this post on Instagram

please add me to your LinkedIn network

A post shared by Thomas Wesley (@diplo) on

View this post on Instagram

Eenie, meenie, miney, mo.

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

View this post on Instagram

Get a guy who will play them all ✨

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

View this post on Instagram

Yes ma’am, @dollyparton, whatever you say. ♥️

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

View this post on Instagram

Get u a pug who can do it all 😉

A post shared by Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) on

View this post on Instagram

Charlie-Josie-Edie-Sheila

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

View this post on Instagram

💁🏼‍♀️ #DollyPartonChallenge

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

View this post on Instagram

I’d swipe right

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

View this post on Instagram

🤔 🤔🤔🤔🤔 shameless! #dollypartonmemechallenge

A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans) on

View this post on Instagram

Where @dollyparton leads, I follow.

A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on

