Kobe Bryant and His Daughter Gianna Die in Calabasas Helicopter Crash

Today (January 26, 2020) the world lost an NBA legend. Kobe Byrant, 41, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

TMZ reports, “We’re told they were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. The Academy is in nearby Thousand Oaks.”

Tributes for Bryant have been pouring in on social media. Some players have been seen crying on the court as they try to warm up for their games.

Bryant, an 18-time NBA All-Star, won five league titles – all with the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s regarded as one of the best players to ever play the game.

A memorial for Bryant has been placed outside of the Los Angeles Staples Center, as seen in a video posted to Twitter by Yahoo Sports.

Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa and their daughters — Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.

A memorial for Kobe Bryant has been started outside the Staples Center.



(via @Chiney321) pic.twitter.com/DMIezZag9L — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 26, 2020

Fellow NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar posted a heartfelt video tribute to Bryant, saying the loss of Bryant is “hard to comprehend.”

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

The NBA Players Association has released a statement regarding the death of Bryant.

“We are stunned and devastated by the news of the sudden passing of Kobe Bryant,” the statement said. “Words cannot express his impact on our Players, the NBA and the game of basketball. This is a monumental loss for the entire basketball community and our hearts are quite simply broken. We send love and prayers out to his wife Vanessa and the entire family.”

Tributes have flooded Twitter since news of his death, here is a sampling:

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Praying for the entire Bryant family and loved ones during this tragic time. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 26, 2020

RIP, Kobe. Heart breaks for your family. https://t.co/JTbIypVMl1 — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Rest in love. Kobe + Gigi ❤️❤️❤️🌥 pic.twitter.com/OTYhPC0aPW — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) January 26, 2020

I need a do-over of this day, guys.



All of this is really not sitting well with me, at all.



So much promise gone.



Kobe, Gianna “GiGi”, her teammate & her parent, the pilot…



This just all feels wrong. So wrong. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 26, 2020

And then there are these heart-wrenching moments.

The Raptors and Spurs started their game by taking 24-second violations to honor Kobe Bryant.



🎥: @DimeUPROXX

pic.twitter.com/21TAtJig87 — USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) January 26, 2020

LeBron James in tears as he exits the Los Angeles Lakers team plane following the news of Kobe Bryant's death. James passed Kobe for 3rd on the all-time scoring list yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4gUYmRjUqI — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) January 26, 2020

“He had that DNA that very few athletes can ever have.”



-Doc Rivers on Kobe Bryant. (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/cFvM5dotCU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 26, 2020

“Rest in peace, Mamba.”



Players and fans observed a moment of silence in honor of NBA legend Kobe Bryant prior to the start of today’s Rockets-Nuggets game. https://t.co/VwMID9VOVl pic.twitter.com/STd1HyCTZo — ABC News (@ABC) January 26, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with Bryant’s family and friends. It’s an absolutely gut-wrenching day for the NBA community.

