Male Model Monday: Chad White, Devin Goda, Logan Swiecki-Taylor & More

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?
On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Chad White, Devin Goda, Logan Swiecki-Taylor and more!
Check out the photos:
Luca Heubl gets wet.
Stefan Petrov and his red shorts.
Coffee time with Tyler James.
Chand Smith goes for the double denim.
Relaxing with Nolan Zarlin.
Christian Hogue is aging gracefully.
Cowboying it up with Logan Swiecki-Taylor.
Working out with Alex Sewall.
Devin Goda is chasing waterfalls.
Chad White is in Oregon mode.
