Male Model Monday: Chad White, Devin Goda, Logan Swiecki-Taylor & More

By Michael Prieve 4
Chad White Photo via Chad White / Instagram

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Chad White, Devin Goda, Logan Swiecki-Taylor and more!

Check out the photos:

Luca Heubl gets wet.

Misha Collins, Pierson Fodé, Patrick Schwarzenegger and More…

Stefan Petrov and his red shorts.

Coffee time with Tyler James.

Chand Smith goes for the double denim.

Relaxing with Nolan Zarlin.

Christian Hogue is aging gracefully.

View this post on Instagram

Getting Older Slowly ⏱

A post shared by Christian Hogue (@christianhogue) on

Cowboying it up with Logan Swiecki-Taylor.

Working out with Alex Sewall.

View this post on Instagram

hanging out at the bar 💪🏼

A post shared by ALEX SEWALL (@alex_sewall) on

Devin Goda is chasing waterfalls.

Chad White is in Oregon mode.

