Actor Taron Egerton was recently interviewed by GQ where he discussed among other things, the potential in him taking over the role of Wolverine.
The most interesting takeaway was will or wont he do a Marvel movie?
He addressed the rumors about him taking on the role of Wolverine.
Hugh Jackman, who Egerton became friends with when they filmed Eddie the Eagle together, is a former ambassador for Montblanc. Did he pass on any advice? “He is happy to pass the baton or, indeed, pen over to me,” he says, laughing.
Speaking of Wolverine, has Egerton seen the artwork of himself as the X-Man, made by fans who want the 30-year-old to be the next to don the knuckle blades? He thinks carefully, so as not to rule out a future for which there is currently no present.
“That anyone thinks I would be good for the part is really flattering,” he says. “I love Marvel, but it’s just fan stuff. There is no grounding for those rumors.” Did he stick the drawing of himself in the suit up on the wall? “No. Surprisingly, I don’t have any pictures of myself up on the wall.”
I still think Taron would make for a fantastic Wolverine.
THE LATEST
- Tyler Posey, Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles, Jake Shears, and More Insta Snaps
- Cute Overload! Jacob Elordi and Tommy Dorfman
- Throwing a Labor Day Party? These Are Our Must Have Recommendations
- Was Dorinda Medley Fired From The Real Housewives of New York City?
- Podcasts You Should Know – Park Predators
- Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Denies Using Racial Slur in Video
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ It looks like Carole Baskin is going to be on the next season of Dancing With The Stars! [OMG BLOG]
★ Colton Haynes reacts to Kimberly Guilfoyle’s RNC speech and you can probably relate. [Towleroad]
★ Everything coming to TV and streaming in September. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ 46 Texans drank bleach this month, so officials once again had to warn the public not to drink bleach. [Curt and Frank]
★ Novak Djokovic‘s pain in the neck. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ The 1980s VMAs highlights include mullets, curls, and Cher. So a whole lotta retro goodness! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Jennifer Lopez to launch makeup and skincare brand JLo Beauty. [Celebitchy]
★ You have to hear what Jacob Blake Sr. has to say about his son’s shooting. [Boy Culture]