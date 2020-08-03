Taylor Swift Is First Artist to Debut at No. 1 on Album and Song Charts Simultaneously

Taylor Swift just keeps breaking records with her new album folklore and the debut single off the album “cardigan.”

“Cardigan” is her sixth number-one single, following We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Bad Blood” and “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Two other songs from the album made the top 10 as well, “the 1” debuted at number four, while “exile,” Swift’s collaboration with Bon Iver landed at number six.

Swift, also she also made history by becoming the first artist to simultaneously debut at number one on the singles and albums chart. Folklore debuted with 846,000 equivalent album units.

With 16 entries (all the songs off of folklore) on the Aug. 8 Streaming Songs chart, Swift rewrites the mark for the most simultaneous appearances on Streaming Songs by a woman since the survey’s 2013 inception.

Additionally, Swift broke the record for most songs simultaneously within Streaming Songs’ top 10 by a woman; six tracks reach that territory Aug. 8, exceeding the previous best achieved by Cardi B, twice, with five (Jan. 20-27, 2018).