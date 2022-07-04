Socialite Life
Taylor Zakhar Perez, Jack Falahee, James Scully, and more Insta Snaps
Taylor Zakhar Perez, Jack Falahee, James Scully, and more Insta Snaps

July 4, 2022
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Photo via Taylor Zakhar Perez/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Taylor Zakhar Perez and his pup, Jack Falahee in a tub, James Scully takes a sip, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Pietro Boselli

Chris Salvatore

Henry Cavill

Johnny Sibilly

Shawn Mendes

Harry Styles

Froy Gutierrez

Ryan Serhant

Romeo Beckham

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Jack Falahee

James Scully

