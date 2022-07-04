Tom Cruise Rocks Out At Adele Concert For His 60th Birthday

Published by

OK Magazine

Birthdays with Adele!

Tom Cruise said “Hello” to 60 a few days early as he celebrated his special day at the BST Hyde Park Festival on Friday, July 1.

The Top Gun star reportedly spent the evening in the venue’s VIP suite where staff sang “Happy Birthday” to the Hollywood A-Lister before he blew out the candles on a strawberry sponge cake.

mega

“Tom looked like he had an absolute blast,” an eyewitness reportedly spilled to The Sun, noting he was seen “bopping around” and singing to Adele’s music throughout the night. “He was really going for it with his dancing and seemed to know all the words to sing along.”

“After the set finished, staff brought the cake out for him and he couldn’t stop saying thank you. He hugged his favorite hostess as they sang Happy Birthday,” the eyewitness continued. “Then he gave a speech about how nice it was for everyone to be able to come together for events again after Covid. And Tom said Adele was phenomenal. He was so upbeat and living his best life.”

TOM CRUISE SPARKS ROMANCE WITH BRITISH ACTRESS SHORTLY AFTER HAYLEY ATWELL SPLIT: THE ‘INCURABLE ROMANTIC’ WAS ‘INSTANTLY HOOKED’

According to the insider, Cruise is a frequent visitor to the Hyde Park venue, having previously seen The Eagles and The Rolling Stones, but “he really is a massive Adele fan and loved every minute.”

Added the insider, “Afterwards, he walked back to his Knightsbridge hotel with a single bodyguard to rest ahead of more birthday celebrations.”

ADELE SUBTLY HITS BACK AT REPORTS THAT ISSUES WITH BOYFRIEND RICH PAUL PLAYED A PART IN THE CANCELLATION OF LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY WHILE ANNOUNCING HER RETURN TO THE STAGE

As OK! previously reported, Cruise wasn’t the only one who had an amazing time at Adele’s first concert in five years. The “Easy On Me” artist was seen teary-eyed throughout the night as she took the stage to belt out some of her classics including “Someone Like You” and “Rumour Has It”.

“It was an unforgettable night,” Alana Sulway, 24, gushed of seeing Adele perform live. “I lucked out getting a ticket in the first place, so it was unreal to see her [Adele] sing in front of a live audience after all this time.”