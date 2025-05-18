The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Natalie Portman, Tramell Tillman, Elaine Zhong Chuxi, and more

Are you curious to know who rocked the fashion scene this past week? Prepare for some serious style inspiration as we unveil the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week! We have Natalie Portman, Tramell Tillman, Elaine Zhong Chuxi, and more!

These stars have set the fashion bar high, from red carpets to casual outings.

Get ready to be dazzled by their stylish outfits and flawless fashion sense! Now is the perfect moment to take notes and infuse your wardrobe with celebrity glamour.

Find out who made the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week list (featured in no particular order)!

Jeremy Strong in Haans Nicholas Mott at the Chopard event during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

Photo Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages

Angelina Jolie in Tom Ford at the Chopard event during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

Photo Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages

Zhang Linghe in Gucci at the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show at Gucci Archive on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy.

Photo by Alena Zakirova/Getty Images for Gucci

Alexa Chung in Celine at the ‘Eddington’ red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Ariana Greenblatt in Louis Vuitton at the ‘Eddington’ red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Julia Garner in Tom Ford at the ‘Eddington’ red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images

Pedro Pascal in Dior at the ‘Eddington’ red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images

Tramell Tillman in Dolce & Gabbana at the premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 14, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Natalie Portman in Dior Haute Couture at the ‘Eddington’ red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images