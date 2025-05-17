Quick Drag: Raven Rules the Runway

The first batch of queens on season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars have certainly stepped up their fashion game and there are no better icons to give us their two cents about them than Raja and Raven.

Thankfully, a new All Stars season brings us a new season of “Fashion Photo Ruview” and Raven has brought us a look we will never, ever forget – literally putting the “tits” in “Slits & Tits” and serving green screen fabulousness.

Watch as the pair toot and boot the entrance and runway looks (and give my Atlanta girl Phoenix lots of well-deserved love.)