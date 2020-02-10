Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


FashionCelebrity

The 2020 Academy Awards 10 Best Dressed: Cynthia Erivo, Penelope Cruz, Janelle Monáe, Caitriona Balfe and More!

By Michael Prieve 1
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Photo by Getty Images

Hollywood’s most well-dressed celebrities stepped out on the Oscars red carpet last night (February 09, 2020) in a stunning array of fashion.

Scroll down to see who made Socialite Life‘s roundup best-dressed list from Hollywood’s big night.

Regina King Wearing Versace

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Regina King attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Related

Red Carpet Recap: Matt Bomer, Tyler Cameron, Lil Nas X,…

Billie Eilish Will Perform at the 2020 Oscars

Billy Porter Wearing Giles Deacon

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Billy Porter attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Caitriona Balfe Wearing Valentino Couture

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Caitriona Balfe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Related

Kobe Bryant to Be Honored at Oscars With Dear Basketball…

Hi, I’m Brad Pitt

Janelle Monáe Wearing Ralph Lauren

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Janelle Mon√°e attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Penelope Cruz Wearing Chanel Couture

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Spanish actress Penelope Cruz arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Related

Grammy’s 2020 Red Carpet: The Men — Billy Porter,…

Red Carpet Recap: Tom Holland, Lil Nas X, Dacre Montgomery,…

Natalie Portman Wearing Dior

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Natalie Portman attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo Wearing Versace

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Cynthia Erivo attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Related

Red Carpet Recap: Sam Heughan, Dacre Montgomery, Gregg…

Red Carpet Recap: Michael B Jordan, Johnny Sibilly, Charlie…

Margo Robbie Wearing Chanel

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Margot Robbie attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Charlize Theron Wearing Dior

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Charlize Theron attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson Wearing Oscar de la Renta

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Scarlett Johansson attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

From Our Partners

  • Margot Robbie Pushes Her Limits While Eating Spicy Wings on “Hot Ones” [OMG BLOG]
  • Susan Rice to Snoop Dogg: “Back the Fuck Off Gayle King” [Towleroad]
  • Coronavirus Causes Art Basel to Cancel Hong Kong Fair [Evil Beet Gossip]
  • Jessica Simpson Is Leaning So Delightfully Into Camp [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Kim Kardashian Believes Her Son Psalm West Is Robert Kardashian Reincarnated [Celebitchy]
  • Song of the Day: “Mayor of Simpleton” by XTC [Kenneth in the 212]
  • Fleshback: James Dean [Boy Culture]
You might also like More from author
X