The 2020 Academy Awards 10 Best Dressed: Cynthia Erivo, Penelope Cruz, Janelle Monáe, Caitriona Balfe and More!

Hollywood’s most well-dressed celebrities stepped out on the Oscars red carpet last night (February 09, 2020) in a stunning array of fashion.
Scroll down to see who made Socialite Life‘s roundup best-dressed list from Hollywood’s big night.
Regina King Wearing Versace
Billy Porter Wearing Giles Deacon
Caitriona Balfe Wearing Valentino Couture
Janelle Monáe Wearing Ralph Lauren
Penelope Cruz Wearing Chanel Couture
Natalie Portman Wearing Dior
Cynthia Erivo Wearing Versace
Margo Robbie Wearing Chanel
Charlize Theron Wearing Dior
Scarlett Johansson Wearing Oscar de la Renta
