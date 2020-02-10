The 2020 Academy Awards 10 Best Dressed: Cynthia Erivo, Penelope Cruz, Janelle Monáe, Caitriona Balfe and More!

Hollywood’s most well-dressed celebrities stepped out on the Oscars red carpet last night (February 09, 2020) in a stunning array of fashion.

Scroll down to see who made Socialite Life‘s roundup best-dressed list from Hollywood’s big night.

Regina King Wearing Versace

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Regina King attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Billy Porter Wearing Giles Deacon

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Billy Porter attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Caitriona Balfe Wearing Valentino Couture

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Caitriona Balfe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe Wearing Ralph Lauren

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Janelle Mon√°e attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Penelope Cruz Wearing Chanel Couture

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Natalie Portman Wearing Dior

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Natalie Portman attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo Wearing Versace

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Cynthia Erivo attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Margo Robbie Wearing Chanel

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Margot Robbie attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Charlize Theron Wearing Dior

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Charlize Theron attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson Wearing Oscar de la Renta

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Scarlett Johansson attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

