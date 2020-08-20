Netflix has unveiled the first The Crown Season 4 teaser trailer, offering our first look at the new season of the incredibly expensive and extremely popular period drama series.

This is the second season that finds Olivia Colman filling the lead role of Queen Elizabeth, but as it delves deeper into her reign.

In the clip, which you can view below, Queen Elizabeth II says, “Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail.”

This season we are introduced to Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and the teaser also heralds the arrival of Princess Diana. The season covers 1979 to 1990.

10 episodes of The Crown Season 4 premiere on November 15th on Netflix.

Here’s the logline for the 10-episode season, which will cover 1979-1990, courtesy of Netflix:

As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.

Watch the trailer for The Crown Season 4 below.