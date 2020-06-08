This is The Five, our daily run down five things that we are passionate about, are obsessed with, give us a laugh, or are truly inspirational.
Today in The Five, we are featuring a little dancing dude, a duck pulling a baby, a baby elephant enjoying a drink, talking to your kids about racism, and a powerful protest moment.
ONE: A Little Guy Jamming
Bounce it!
TWO: Nothing to See Here
Just a duck pulling a baby.
THREE: Baby Ziwadi
Getting his drink on.
FOUR: Yes, You Can Talk to Your Kids About Racism
Take it from Sesame Street.
FIVE: Protests Are Powerful
Do your part in this movement.
FEATURED IN THE SL SHOP
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville, Ink Black with BEST SELLING COFFEES INCLUDED
Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
SIMPLE, ONE TOUCH ESPRESSO MACHINE: Create exceptional Coffee or authentic Espresso at the touch of a single button. The cup support is adjustable to four positions to accommodate different cup sizes. Deluxe version also available.
ONE ESPRESSO MACHINE, FIVE CUP SIZES: One convenient machine for 5 cup sizes, depending on your coffee needs: Alto Coffee (14 oz),Coffee (8oz), Gran Lungo (5 oz), Double Espresso (2.7 oz) and Espresso (1.35oz). Each capsule delivers the finest coffee
THE LATEST
- The Five — A Dancing Toddler, a Duck and a Baby, a Baby Elephant, Sesame Street and a Powerful Protesting Moment
- ‘Flash’ Star Hartley Sawyer Fired for Racist, Homophobic and Misogynistic Tweets
- IRL Roundup: Minneapolis Police, Trump’s Job Approval Ratings, Ivanka Trump and More
- The US Really Wants Prince Andrew to Testify in Jeffrey Epstein Sex Case
- David Beckham May Get His Own Netflix Cooking Show
- Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, the Obamas, Taylor Swift, BTS and More Join ‘Dear Class of 2020’ Event — WATCH
- Joe Exotic Believes He’ll Die in Prison Within in the Next 2 to 3 Months
- Male Model Monday: Jon Kortajarena, Elliot Meeten, Baptiste Giabiconi & More