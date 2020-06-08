Socialite Life
The Five — A Dancing Toddler, a Duck and a Baby, a Baby Elephant, Sesame Street and a Powerful Protesting Moment
The Five — A Dancing Toddler, a Duck and a Baby, a Baby Elephant, Sesame Street and a Powerful Protesting Moment

by

June 8, 2020

by
June 8, 2020
Dancing Toddler

This is The Five, our daily run down five things that we are passionate about, are obsessed with, give us a laugh, or are truly inspirational.

Today in The Five, we are featuring a little dancing dude, a duck pulling a baby, a baby elephant enjoying a drink, talking to your kids about racism, and a powerful protest moment.

ONE: A Little Guy Jamming

Bounce it!

TWO: Nothing to See Here

Just a duck pulling a baby.

THREE: Baby Ziwadi

Getting his drink on.

FOUR: Yes, You Can Talk to Your Kids About Racism

Take it from Sesame Street.

FIVE: Protests Are Powerful

Do your part in this movement.

