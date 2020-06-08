The Five — A Dancing Toddler, a Duck and a Baby, a Baby Elephant, Sesame Street and a Powerful Protesting Moment

This is The Five, our daily run down five things that we are passionate about, are obsessed with, give us a laugh, or are truly inspirational.

Today in The Five, we are featuring a little dancing dude, a duck pulling a baby, a baby elephant enjoying a drink, talking to your kids about racism, and a powerful protest moment.

ONE: A Little Guy Jamming

Bounce it!

TWO: Nothing to See Here

Just a duck pulling a baby.

Sigh…..amd this is funny for some people. We have lost respect for all the types of leaving beings…..😡 pic.twitter.com/PuCTZCIeqU — 💞Ale Zapata💞 Warriors4Wildlife 🌐Ⓥ🐾 (@AleZ2016) June 8, 2020

THREE: Baby Ziwadi

Getting his drink on.

Baby Ziwadi is too young to know how to use her trunk properly. So like all baby elephants, she drinks water through her mouth! @SheldrickTrust pic.twitter.com/DOk9PnlkS7 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 4, 2020

FOUR: Yes, You Can Talk to Your Kids About Racism

Take it from Sesame Street.

FIVE: Protests Are Powerful

Do your part in this movement.

FEATURED IN THE SL SHOP

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville, Ink Black with BEST SELLING COFFEES INCLUDED Make sure this fits by entering your model number.

SIMPLE, ONE TOUCH ESPRESSO MACHINE: Create exceptional Coffee or authentic Espresso at the touch of a single button. The cup support is adjustable to four positions to accommodate different cup sizes. Deluxe version also available.

ONE ESPRESSO MACHINE, FIVE CUP SIZES: One convenient machine for 5 cup sizes, depending on your coffee needs: Alto Coffee (14 oz),Coffee (8oz), Gran Lungo (5 oz), Double Espresso (2.7 oz) and Espresso (1.35oz). Each capsule delivers the finest coffee $ 232.95 $ 114.99 Shop now

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS