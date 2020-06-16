Socialite Life
Now Reading
The Five — Big Time Rush, Karter Payton, “Sour Candy,” His Role Was to Help, and Dear White People
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

The Five — Big Time Rush, Karter Payton, “Sour Candy,” His Role Was to Help, and Dear White People

by
June 16, 2020
Big Time Rush
Photo: Katie Yu /Nickelodeon

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring a Big Time Rush reunion, the brave Karter Payton, Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK get trippy, “his role was to help,” and Dear White People parody “I Take Responsibility.”

ONE: Big Time Rush Reunites

Big Time Rush had a virtual reunion and surprised fans with an acoustic rendition of “Worldwide.”

TWO: Say Hello to Karter Payton

On the same day that the Supreme Court passed down a landmark ruling in support of the LGBTQ community, Walking Dead star Khary Payton introduced his transgender son Karter to the world — and it was all Karter’s idea!

THREE: The “Sour Candy” Lyric Video

Lady Gaga’s and BLACKPINK get kind of trippy.

FOUR: His Role Was to Help

Bless this man.

FIVE: Dear White People

The amazing people who bring us Dear White People at Netflix have given us a pitch-perfect parody of that “I Take Responsibility” video titled “Dear Us People.”

Here is the original for a refresher:

Here is the parody:

NEW IN THE SL SHOP

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

OMG, Owners Put Their Dogs on the Cover of VOGUE With “DOGUE Shoots” [OMG BLOG]
Gay Man Who Exposed Skincare CEO “Karen” Speaks Out on How it Went Down: “She Knew by Calling the Police That I Could Possibly Die” [Towleroad]
Scott Baio Movie Is the First to Be Shut Down for Not Being COVID19 Compliant [Evil Beet Gossip]
Dominic Thiem Was Crowned Champion in Belgrade [Kenneth in the 212]
It’s the Tracee Ellis Ross Style Retrospective! [Go Fug Yourself]
Jennifer Garner Explains How They Ended Up Getting a Stroller for Their Cat [Celebitchy]
Fleshback: The Sin Of Jorge Rivero [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X