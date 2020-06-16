The Five — Big Time Rush, Karter Payton, “Sour Candy,” His Role Was to Help, and Dear White People

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.
Today in The Five, we are featuring a Big Time Rush reunion, the brave Karter Payton, Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK get trippy, “his role was to help,” and Dear White People parody “I Take Responsibility.”
ONE: Big Time Rush Reunites
Big Time Rush had a virtual reunion and surprised fans with an acoustic rendition of “Worldwide.”
TWO: Say Hello to Karter Payton
On the same day that the Supreme Court passed down a landmark ruling in support of the LGBTQ community, Walking Dead star Khary Payton introduced his transgender son Karter to the world — and it was all Karter’s idea!
THREE: The “Sour Candy” Lyric Video
Lady Gaga’s and BLACKPINK get kind of trippy.
FOUR: His Role Was to Help
Bless this man.
FIVE: Dear White People
The amazing people who bring us Dear White People at Netflix have given us a pitch-perfect parody of that “I Take Responsibility” video titled “Dear Us People.”
Here is the original for a refresher:
Here is the parody:
