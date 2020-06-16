The Five — Big Time Rush, Karter Payton, “Sour Candy,” His Role Was to Help, and Dear White People

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring a Big Time Rush reunion, the brave Karter Payton, Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK get trippy, “his role was to help,” and Dear White People parody “I Take Responsibility.”

ONE: Big Time Rush Reunites

Big Time Rush had a virtual reunion and surprised fans with an acoustic rendition of “Worldwide.”

TWO: Say Hello to Karter Payton

On the same day that the Supreme Court passed down a landmark ruling in support of the LGBTQ community, Walking Dead star Khary Payton introduced his transgender son Karter to the world — and it was all Karter’s idea!

Man, there is nothing more beautiful than watching your child feel the joy of exploring what it means to be true to themselves. This is his journey, and I am here for it. I hope you all have the opportunity to feel the unquenchable love that I am feeling right now. — Khary Payton (@kharypayton) June 15, 2020

THREE: The “Sour Candy” Lyric Video

Lady Gaga’s and BLACKPINK get kind of trippy.

FOUR: His Role Was to Help

Bless this man.

FIVE: Dear White People

The amazing people who bring us Dear White People at Netflix have given us a pitch-perfect parody of that “I Take Responsibility” video titled “Dear Us People.”

Here is the original for a refresher:

Here is the parody:

The white students of Winchester also want to take responsibility. We tried to stop them. #DearUsPeople pic.twitter.com/YuhQ7SutL6 — Dear White People (@DearWhitePeople) June 12, 2020

