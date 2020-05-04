The Five — Cher, What We Do in the Shadows, Katy Perry, Sia and Taika Waititi

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, or are truly obsessed with!

Today in The Five, we are featuring a preview from What We Do in the Shadows, a Katy Perry costume, Taika Waititi Star Wars news, and new music from Sia and Cher!

One

If you’re not watching What We Do in the Shadows, you are seriously missing out on one damn funny show.

Two

Sia debuted a surprise new single Friday night (May 01, 2020) during Americares Foundation’s COVID-19 benefit livestream, aptly titled “Saved My Life.” The song is co-written by Dua Lipa and produced by Greg Kurstin.

Three

Katy Perry reminds us that she is one big goofball! She dressed up in a giant roll of toilet paper costume to promote Sunday night’s at-home episode of American Idol.

Four

Cher is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in two ways: by releasing new music and trying to help others.

As Billboard reports, as soon as she began self-isolating, the legendary star began working on recording her first-ever Spanish-language song: a cover of ABBA ‘s 1979 hit “Chiquitita.”

Five

Taika Waititi is sticking around in the Star Wars universe, with Disney confirming Monday that he will direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film for theatrical release. He will co-write the movie with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who co-wrote Oscar Best Picture nominee 1917 with Sam Mendes.

Check out more celebrity news!

Loading Videos...

From Our Partners

★ OMG, Quote of the Day: Malin Ackerman on Why WATCHMEN Was a Turning Point for Her [OMG Blog]

★ Queer as Folk Cast Reunites Virtually to Benefit LGBT Centers Amid Pandemic: WATCH LIVE [Towleroad]

★ Ellen & Portia Selling Montecito Masterpiece [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Outlander Recap: The Ballad of the Bullet [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Natasha Gregson Wagner Still Doesn’t Believe Her Father Killed Her Mother [Celebitchy]

★ Song of the Day: “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Wake Up!: Madonna‘s BEDTIME STORIES Is #1 [Boy Culture]