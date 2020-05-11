EntertainmentCelebrity

The Five — Chris Hemsworth, Chris Cuomo, John Krasinksi, X Æ A-12 Musk and Adam Sandler

By Michael Prieve
Photo via Chris Hemsworth/Instagram
This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, or are truly obsessed with!

Today in The Five, we are featuring Chris Hemsworth‘s ageless mom, Chris Cuomo‘s dad moves, John Krasinski‘s Office cast reunion, X Æ A-12 Musk, and Adam Sandler‘s quarantine sleep song.

ONE

Chris Hemsworth‘s mom is 60-years-old! I want whatever they are drinking in Australia!

TWO

Chris Cuomo definitely has his dad moves down pat.

@bellavcuomo

#fyp when in doubt… dance party 😎🎉

♬ Cannibal X Whats My Name X Savage – rapidsongs

THREE

John Krasinski highlights some good news around the world (including weather from Emma Stone) and has his friends from The Office join in to surprise a newly married couple. Special thanks to Emily Blunt for the intro and Zac Brown for the live performance!

FOUR

Despite the awful name, this is a pretty adorable video of X Æ A-12 Musk.

FIVE

Adam Sandler‘s has a disturbing quarantine sleep song that involves Shaquille O’Neal.

