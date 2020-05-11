The Five — Chris Hemsworth, Chris Cuomo, John Krasinksi, X Æ A-12 Musk and Adam Sandler

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, or are truly obsessed with!

Today in The Five, we are featuring Chris Hemsworth‘s ageless mom, Chris Cuomo‘s dad moves, John Krasinski‘s Office cast reunion, X Æ A-12 Musk, and Adam Sandler‘s quarantine sleep song.

ONE

Chris Hemsworth‘s mom is 60-years-old! I want whatever they are drinking in Australia!

TWO

Chris Cuomo definitely has his dad moves down pat.

THREE

John Krasinski highlights some good news around the world (including weather from Emma Stone) and has his friends from The Office join in to surprise a newly married couple. Special thanks to Emily Blunt for the intro and Zac Brown for the live performance!

FOUR

Despite the awful name, this is a pretty adorable video of X Æ A-12 Musk.

X Æ A-12 and Elon via Grime's Instagram story. 💙🚀 pic.twitter.com/dXiAegRsH3 — X Æ A-12 Updates (@XAEA12updates) May 11, 2020

FIVE

Adam Sandler‘s has a disturbing quarantine sleep song that involves Shaquille O’Neal.

More Celebrity News

Loading Videos...

From Our Partners

★ OMG, WATCH: Straight People Guess Gay Slang! [OMG BLOG]

★ “Gay Dads Club” — Anderson Cooper Received Call from Elton John After Becoming a Father [Towleroad]

★ U2’S Bono Is Sharing His “Life Saving” Playlist [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ It’s the Zendaya Fashion Retrospective! [Go Fug Yourself]

★ NY Post: All of the Stories About Mean/Out-of-Touch Ellen DeGeneres Are True [Celebitchy]

★ Say Hello to Rising American Tennis Star JJ “Legs” Wolf … And His Hot Friend [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Fleshback: Superboy Gerard Christopher [Boy Culture]