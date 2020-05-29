The Five Friday Music Edition: Britney Spears, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin & Carla Morrison, and Noah Reid

Typically, The Five is our weekday list that consists of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, are truly obsessed with, or are worthy of a little shade!
Since Friday is new music release day, The Five on Fridays lists our five favorite new songs of the week.
Today in The Five, we are featuring:
ONE: Britney Spears — “Mood Ring”
Britney Spears has surprised fans by announcing she’s releasing unreleased Glory track “Mood Ring.”
TWO: Dolly Parton — “When Life Is Good Again”
Dolly Parton has a new quarantine-inspired tune and is just the kind of comfort that we needed.
THREE: Lady Gaga — “Alice”
We keep hitting repeat on this one.
FOUR: Ricky Martin featuring Carla Morrison — “Recuerdo”
Simple beautiful.
FIVE: Noah Reid — “Got You”
Schitt’s Creek‘s Patrick brings us a social-distancing song and video that are incredibly adorable.
