The Five — Ivanka Trump, Cullman Liquidation, Tulsa Trump Supporters, a Retirement Gift, and Owning Matt Gaetz

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.
Today in The Five, we are featuring a twist on Ivanka Trump‘s commencement speech, a Cullman Liquidation commercial, Trump supporters have arrived in Tulsa, a retirement gift, and Rep. Cedric Richmond owning Matt Gaetz.
ONE: A Twist on Ivanka Trump’s Commencement Speech
More of this please!
TWO: The Best Commercial Ever
Simply genius, Cullman Liquidation!
THREE: Trump Supporters Have Arrived in Tulsa
And they are, well…
FOUR: A Retirement Gift
What a good boy!
FIVE: Representative Cedric Richmond
This is how you “own” Matt Gaetz.
