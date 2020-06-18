The Five — Ivanka Trump, Cullman Liquidation, Tulsa Trump Supporters, a Retirement Gift, and Owning Matt Gaetz

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring a twist on Ivanka Trump‘s commencement speech, a Cullman Liquidation commercial, Trump supporters have arrived in Tulsa, a retirement gift, and Rep. Cedric Richmond owning Matt Gaetz.

ONE: A Twist on Ivanka Trump’s Commencement Speech

More of this please!

TWO: The Best Commercial Ever

Simply genius, Cullman Liquidation!

This is quite possibly the greatest commercial I’ve ever seen… pic.twitter.com/t3oxiJrUr3 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 17, 2020

THREE: Trump Supporters Have Arrived in Tulsa

And they are, well…

FOUR: A Retirement Gift

What a good boy!

This bomb sniffing good boy got a reward after his final sniff before retirement.



Dogs, bruh…pic.twitter.com/mcN2vOMNHw — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 18, 2020

FIVE: Representative Cedric Richmond

This is how you “own” Matt Gaetz.

What on earth made Matt Gaetz think he could take on The Gentleman From Louisiana lmao?!🔥 pic.twitter.com/cOe3ci1nSI — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) June 17, 2020

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS