The Five — Ivanka Trump, Cullman Liquidation, Tulsa Trump Supporters, a Retirement Gift, and Owning Matt Gaetz
by
June 18, 2020
Ivanka Trump Speech
Photo via PauleyTeeks/Twitter

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring a twist on Ivanka Trump‘s commencement speech, a Cullman Liquidation commercial, Trump supporters have arrived in Tulsa, a retirement gift, and Rep. Cedric Richmond owning Matt Gaetz.

ONE: A Twist on Ivanka Trump’s Commencement Speech

More of this please!

TWO: The Best Commercial Ever

Simply genius, Cullman Liquidation!

THREE: Trump Supporters Have Arrived in Tulsa

And they are, well…

FOUR: A Retirement Gift

What a good boy!

FIVE: Representative Cedric Richmond

This is how you “own” Matt Gaetz.

★ This internet-famous chicken (yes, that’s a thing), is sent fan-male arms and the results are pretty hilarious. [OMG BLOG]

Gay Trump supporter becomes 1st person in U.S. booted from flight for refusing to wear mask in what appears to be a publicity stunt. [Towleroad]

Kobe Bryant‘s helicopter pilot was apparently disoriented by thick fog while prior to the crash. [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ The internet is funny. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Please enjoy this photo of Christopher Reeve in shorts. [Go Fug Yourself]

Chris D’Elia denies preying on teenage girls. “I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point.” [Celebitchy]

★ Congrats to Raven-Symoné on her recent marriage to her partner Miranda Maday! [Boy Culture]

