The Five — Jason Momoa, Armie Hammer, Stormi, Michelle Pfeiffer and Blue Ivy Carter

By Michael Prieve
0 46

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, or are truly obsessed with!

Today in The Five, we are featuring an ax-throwing Jason Momoa, Armie Hammer‘s new look, Stormi has patience, Michelle Pfeiffer goes makeup-free and Blue Ivy Carter shows off her dance moves.

1 An Ax Throwing Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa teaching his son how to throw an ax without looking is pretty amazing.

2 Armie Hammer’s New Look

Armie Hammer shaves his head and dons a kaftan while in quarantine.

3 Stormi Has Patience

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi shows she has more patience than all of us in this adorable video.

4 Michelle Pfeiffer Is Makeup Free

Flawless.

View this post on Instagram

Is it over yet?

A post shared by Michelle Pfeiffer (@michellepfeifferofficial) on

5 Blue Ivy Carter Does a Dance

Blue Ivy busting a move on Mother’s Day! The fact that it was shot by her personal stylist Manuel Mendez (yes, you read that right) is a bit bizarre.

View this post on Instagram

Mood 4 Eva. #love

A post shared by Manuel A. Mendez (@itsamanuworld) on

