The Five — John Boyega, Powerful Protesting Moments, a Goose and Dogs, a Message from Donald Trump

ONE: John Boyega’s Impassioned Black Lives Matter Speech

“Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”

“Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but fuck that. Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process. We don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we’re going to make sure that won’t be an alien thought to our young ones.”

“I need you to understand how painful this shit is. I need you to understand how painful it is to be reminded every day that your race means nothing — and that isn’t the case anymore, that was never the case. We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd. We are a physical representation of our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support for Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence, for Mark Duggan.”

Outside parliament @JohnBoyega tells everyone to take a knee and says black people “I love you” pic.twitter.com/2egDZwmBzE — SymeonBrown (@symeonbrown) June 3, 2020

John Boyega addressing the crowd today at the protest. Listen to the pain in his voice 💔🙏 CC: nayz100 on Instagram pic.twitter.com/8RFHE7LvbX — GRM Daily (@GRMDAILY) June 3, 2020

TWO: One Powerful Moment

This will give you the chills.

THREE: En Masse

Attention, Donald Trump!

Incredible aerial view of THOUSANDS of protesters for #GeorgeFloyd peacefully marching towards Gracie Mansion (NYC Mayor's residence).pic.twitter.com/ScIjzlcdUG — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) June 2, 2020

FOUR: Just a Goose and Dogs Going for a Walk

Just a bunch of pals hanging out.

FIVE: Donald Trump and His Bible and a Message

You must click through to see all the replies!

who made this pic.twitter.com/oIvt4bk15y — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 2, 2020

