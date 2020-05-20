The Five — Kendall Roy, The Vivienne, JoJo Siwa, A Sterilized Hippo Suit, and Kristin Cavallari

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, are truly obsessed with, or are worthy of a little shade!

Today in The Five, we are featuring Kendall Roy‘s Succession rap, The Vivienne‘s debut single, JoJo Siwa loses her ponytail, a sterilized hippo suit and the ending of Very Cavallari.

ONE: Kendall’s Succession Rap Is Officially Released

“Yo, bitches be catty, but the king’s my daddy,” he rapped. “Rock all the haters while we go roll a ’rati / Squiggle on the decks, Kenny on the rhyme / And Logan big ballin’ on Hamptons time.”

Thank you, HBO!

TWO: The Vivienne’s Debut Single

“Tonight” has finally arrived! Watch the lyric video and listen below.

THREE: JoJo Siwa Loses the Bow

I mean, she is 17-years-old.

FOUR: A Sterilized Hippo Suit

You’ve gotta get creative when visiting nursing homes these days!

WATCH: A woman dresses in a sterilized hippo suit in order to visit a relative at a Virginia nursing home. pic.twitter.com/d20dg11z3x — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 19, 2020

FIVE: Kristin Cavallari Ends Very Cavallari after three seasons.

She said in a statement shared to Instagram: “As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari.”

Please light a candle.

via GIPHY

