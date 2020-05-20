Socialite Life
Now Reading
The Five — Kendall Roy, The Vivienne, JoJo Siwa, A Sterilized Hippo Suit, and Kristin Cavallari
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

The Five — Kendall Roy, The Vivienne, JoJo Siwa, A Sterilized Hippo Suit, and Kristin Cavallari

by
May 20, 2020
Kendall Roy Succession rap
Photo via HBO

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, are truly obsessed with, or are worthy of a little shade!

Today in The Five, we are featuring Kendall Roy‘s Succession rap, The Vivienne‘s debut single, JoJo Siwa loses her ponytail, a sterilized hippo suit and the ending of Very Cavallari.

ONE: Kendall’s Succession Rap Is Officially Released

“Yo, bitches be catty, but the king’s my daddy,” he rapped. “Rock all the haters while we go roll a ’rati / Squiggle on the decks, Kenny on the rhyme / And Logan big ballin’ on Hamptons time.”

Thank you, HBO!

TWO: The Vivienne’s Debut Single

“Tonight” has finally arrived! Watch the lyric video and listen below.

THREE: JoJo Siwa Loses the Bow

I mean, she is 17-years-old.

FOUR: A Sterilized Hippo Suit

You’ve gotta get creative when visiting nursing homes these days!

See Also
Avatar Sequel Set Photo
The Five — ‘Avatar’ Sequel, ‘Eat It,” Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lea Michele, and Puppies

FIVE: Kristin Cavallari Ends Very Cavallari after three seasons.

She said in a statement shared to Instagram: “As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari.”

Please light a candle.

via GIPHY

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Costume.com Has Sold Out of the “Bane Mask” During the Pandemic [OMG BLOG]
Chicago’s Sears Tower Appears to Be Disappointed After Power Outage: “The Perfect Depiction of 2020” [Towleroad]
Body of WWE Star Shad Gaspard Washes Up on Venice Beach [Evil Beet Gossip]
Wrestlers Sure Do Having Amazing Butts [Kenneth in the 212]
Brad, Jen, and Angelina All Ended Up at Cannes In The Midst Of The Firestorm [Go Fug [Go Fug Yourself]
Jaime King’s Estranged Husband Says He’s Been a “Solo Parent” During the Pandemic [Celebitchy]
Lean Of Pop: Madonna Harkens Back To Her CONFESSIONS Era With HUNG UP Premiere [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X