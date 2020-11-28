Socialite Life
The Five — LEGO Manhattan, Kamala Harris Painting Skills, A Mad Trumper Impersonation, Baby Goats, Dog Treat
November 28, 2020

The Five — LEGO Manhattan, Kamala Harris Painting Skills, A Mad Trumper Impersonation, Baby Goats, Dog Treat

November 28, 2020
LEGO Manhattan

This is The Five, our run down five things that make us laugh or smile, are obsessed with, or a just plain straight-up WTF.

Today in The Five, LEGO Manhattan, Kamala Harris painting skills, a mad Trumper impersonation, baby goats, and dog treat

ONE

LEGO Manhattan

Holy crap, this is amazing.

TWO

Kamala Harris Painting Skills

Tyler Gordon, you are one talented young man.

THREE

A Mad Trumper Impersonation

Spot on, Shelby Young!

FOUR

Baby Goats

Ready for some cute?

FIVE

Dog Treat

I would like another, please.

