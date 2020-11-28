The Five — LEGO Manhattan, Kamala Harris Painting Skills, A Mad Trumper Impersonation, Baby Goats, Dog Treat

This is The Five, our run down five things that make us laugh or smile, are obsessed with, or a just plain straight-up WTF.

Today in The Five, LEGO Manhattan, Kamala Harris painting skills, a mad Trumper impersonation, baby goats, and dog treat

ONE

LEGO Manhattan

A 14 year old built Manhattan out of LEGO’s.



He aspires to be an architect or model designer at Lego someday.



Incredible… pic.twitter.com/3Gg1uM8CyU — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 22, 2020

Holy crap, this is amazing.

TWO

Kamala Harris Painting Skills

@KamalaHarris My name is Tyler Gordon and I'm 14 years old and I live in the Bay Area! I painted this picture of you and I hope you like it!!! Please Rt and tag her so that she can see this. Please!!!@JoeBiden @DouglasEmhoff @SenKamalaHarris @WeGotGame2 pic.twitter.com/X0qtChKBf2 — Tyler Gordon (@Official_tylerg) November 23, 2020

Tyler Gordon, you are one talented young man.

THREE

A Mad Trumper Impersonation

Spot on, Shelby Young!

FOUR

Baby Goats

When they start racing through the grass! 💚 pic.twitter.com/X5iaRMkIrb — The Dodo (@dodo) November 14, 2020

Ready for some cute?

FIVE

Dog Treat

I would like another, please.