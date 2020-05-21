The Five — Ricky Martin, Carly Rae Jepsen, Megan Fox, Matt Lauer, and The Alienist

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, are truly obsessed with, or are worthy of a little shade!
Today in The Five, we are featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5 guest judges, new music from Carly Rae Jepsen, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green‘s family crest, Matt Lauer‘s new tattoo, and the trailer for the second season of The Alienist.
ONE: The RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5 Judges & The Twist Have Been Revealed
And they bang!
TWO: Carly Rae Jepsen Blesses Us With New Music
Carly Rae Jepsen is giving us new music! Dedicated Side B is an album of add-ons to Dedicated, her fourth and most recent studio album.
THREE: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s Family Crest
Who has a family crest these days? Apparently Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green do.
FOUR: Matt Lauer’s Got a New Tattoo
Former NBC News Today host Matt Lauer unveiled a tattoo that says, “Hatred corrodes the container it is carried in,” on his forearm.
So subtle, Matt.
FIVE: The Alienist Season 2 Trailer
It looks as if season two is going to be as amazing and disturbing as the first!
