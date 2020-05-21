Socialite Life
The Five — Ricky Martin, Carly Rae Jepsen, Megan Fox, Matt Lauer, and The Alienist
The Five — Ricky Martin, Carly Rae Jepsen, Megan Fox, Matt Lauer, and The Alienist

by
May 21, 2020
Ricky Martin RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, are truly obsessed with, or are worthy of a little shade!

Today in The Five, we are featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5 guest judges, new music from Carly Rae Jepsen, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green‘s family crest, Matt Lauer‘s new tattoo, and the trailer for the second season of The Alienist.

ONE: The RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5 Judges & The Twist Have Been Revealed

And they bang!

TWO: Carly Rae Jepsen Blesses Us With New Music

Carly Rae Jepsen is giving us new music! Dedicated Side B is an album of add-ons to Dedicated, her fourth and most recent studio album.

THREE: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s Family Crest

Who has a family crest these days? Apparently Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green do.

Garrett Clayton
Garrett Clayton, Glen Powell, Tom Daley and More Insta Snaps

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Family Crest

FOUR: Matt Lauer’s Got a New Tattoo

Former NBC News Today host Matt Lauer unveiled a tattoo that says, “Hatred corrodes the container it is carried in,” on his forearm.

So subtle, Matt.

FIVE: The Alienist Season 2 Trailer

It looks as if season two is going to be as amazing and disturbing as the first!

