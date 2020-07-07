Socialite Life
Now Reading
The Five — Sam Smith, I’ll Be Gone In the Dark, Pool Time, Deacon Phillippe and Sarah Cooper
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

The Five — Sam Smith, I’ll Be Gone In the Dark, Pool Time, Deacon Phillippe and Sarah Cooper

by
July 7, 2020
Sam Smith Fix You
Photo via YouTube

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little (or a lot of) shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring Sam Smith‘s cover of Coldplay‘s “Fix You,” HBO’s I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, dogs hit the pool, Deacon Phillppe‘s releasing his first single, and Sarah Cooper‘s “How to Mask.”

ONE: Sam Smith — “Fix You”

This cover of Coldplay‘s hit is EVERYTHING!

TWO: I’ll Be Gone In the Dark

This docuseries into the look of the Golden State Killer based on the book of the same name by Michelle McNamara is engrossingly chilling. Watch it on HBO on Sunday nights.

THREE: Time to Hit the Pool

Someone is excited to go for a swim!

FOUR: Deacon Phillippe

He’s 16-years-old and releasing his first single. God I feel old.

FIVE: How to Mask

Sarah Cooper is Back!

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Sufjan Stevens is back with his first single off of his forthcoming album, From The Ascension. Take a listen. [OMG BLOG]

★ Several employees at a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop in Woodstock, Georgia were fired after a video shared on social media showed them mocking lynchings with a noose made out of bread dough. [Towleroad]

★ A congressional candidate is receiving widespread ridicule for sharing an outlandish conspiracy theory about Beyoncé’s heritage in a bizarre Twitter rant on Saturday. [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ There was tennis drama in Nice, France, where Stefanos Tsitsipas‘s hot dad and hot ass took center stage during a match against Corentin Moutet. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Is Ben Affleck really this hilarious? [Go Fug Yourself]

Talulah Riley denies knowing Ghislaine Maxwell, but she did know Jeffrey Epstein? [Celebitchy]

★ Enjoy some David Corenswet. You know you want to. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X