The Five — Sam Smith, I’ll Be Gone In the Dark, Pool Time, Deacon Phillippe and Sarah Cooper

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little (or a lot of) shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring Sam Smith‘s cover of Coldplay‘s “Fix You,” HBO’s I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, dogs hit the pool, Deacon Phillppe‘s releasing his first single, and Sarah Cooper‘s “How to Mask.”

ONE: Sam Smith — “Fix You”

This cover of Coldplay‘s hit is EVERYTHING!

TWO: I’ll Be Gone In the Dark

This docuseries into the look of the Golden State Killer based on the book of the same name by Michelle McNamara is engrossingly chilling. Watch it on HBO on Sunday nights.

THREE: Time to Hit the Pool

Someone is excited to go for a swim!

These good boys loooooove to swim!



I can’t stop watching this.🤣🤣🤣



Dogs, bruh… pic.twitter.com/Kz0fVZ0oAO — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 7, 2020

FOUR: Deacon Phillippe

He’s 16-years-old and releasing his first single. God I feel old.

FIVE: How to Mask

Sarah Cooper is Back!

How to mask pic.twitter.com/Mm8IBTrNxd — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 6, 2020

THE LATEST