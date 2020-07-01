The Five — Viola Davis, Claudia Conway, Alec Mapa, Dogs, and Magnum P.I.

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little (or a lot of) shade.
Today in The Five, we are featuring Viola Davis on the racial wage gap, Claudia Conway is an anti-Trumper, Alec Mapa‘s Hot Mess, an apologizing dog, and Magnum P.I.
ONE: Viola Davis Breaks It Down
It took Viola Davis two minutes to highlight the racial salary disparities.
TWO: Claudia Conway
The daughter of George and Kellyanne Conway is an anti-Trump activist!
THREE: Alec Mapa’s Hot Mess
Please take a listen. You’ll be glad that you did!
FOUR: Sorry I ate your treat
FIVE: What the what?
Please enjoy this ridiculous clip from Magnum P.I.
