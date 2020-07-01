Socialite Life
Now Reading
The Five — Viola Davis, Claudia Conway, Alec Mapa, Dogs, and Magnum P.I.
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

The Five — Viola Davis, Claudia Conway, Alec Mapa, Dogs, and Magnum P.I.

by
July 1, 2020
Viola Davis
Photo via YouTube

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little (or a lot of) shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring Viola Davis on the racial wage gap, Claudia Conway is an anti-Trumper, Alec Mapa‘s Hot Mess, an apologizing dog, and Magnum P.I.

ONE: Viola Davis Breaks It Down

It took Viola Davis two minutes to highlight the racial salary disparities.

TWO: Claudia Conway

The daughter of George and Kellyanne Conway is an anti-Trump activist!

THREE: Alec Mapa’s Hot Mess

Please take a listen. You’ll be glad that you did!

FOUR: Sorry I ate your treat

FIVE: What the what?

Please enjoy this ridiculous clip from Magnum P.I.

MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

loading videos
Loading Videos...

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ Get ready to trip out on some Judge Judy. WATCH NOW! [OMG BLOG]

Hairspray’s Nikki Blonsky comes out as gay, with the help of Diana Ross. WATCH! [Towleroad]

Katy Perry says she considered suicide after Orlando Bloom break up [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Comedy legend Carl Reiner dates at 98. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ The year was 2014 and David Beckham attended Wimbledon. And Looked HOT. [Go Fug Yourself]

Coty bought a 20% stake in Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty line for $200 million. [Celebitchy]

★ Coming to Netflix July 8 is Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado. Let us all bow down. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X