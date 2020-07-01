The Five — Viola Davis, Claudia Conway, Alec Mapa, Dogs, and Magnum P.I.

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little (or a lot of) shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring Viola Davis on the racial wage gap, Claudia Conway is an anti-Trumper, Alec Mapa‘s Hot Mess, an apologizing dog, and Magnum P.I.

ONE: Viola Davis Breaks It Down

It took Viola Davis two minutes to highlight the racial salary disparities.

TWO: Claudia Conway

The daughter of George and Kellyanne Conway is an anti-Trump activist!

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter is an outspoken leftist TikToker.



“Believe it or not, you can have your own opinions simply by educating yourself,” she says in one video https://t.co/BLKEWuj1S2 pic.twitter.com/J807CAE95x — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

THREE: Alec Mapa’s Hot Mess

Please take a listen. You’ll be glad that you did!

FOUR: Sorry I ate your treat

Watson ate Kiko’s treat.



We don’t deserve ‘em.



Dogs, bruh… pic.twitter.com/uCzWOlyFvR — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 26, 2020

FIVE: What the what?

Please enjoy this ridiculous clip from Magnum P.I.

Please watch this 35 second Magnum clip. I have not stopped laughing. pic.twitter.com/nneXjJxUPj — Chris “Wear A Mask” Driver (@Jerkwheatery) June 30, 2020

