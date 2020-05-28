The Five — Wanda Sykes and Scott Baio, Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK, Baby Rhinos, Thank Nurses, Naomi Watts

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, are truly obsessed with, or are worthy of a little shade!

Today in The Five, we are featuring Wanda Sykes owning Scott Baio on Twitter, Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK‘s “Sour Candy,” baby rhinos introduced to new outdoor habitat, celebrities collaborate to thank nurses, and Naomi Watts‘ garbage bag glam.

ONE: Wanda Sykes Owns Scott Baio on Twitter

I’ll let the tweets speak for themselves.

Biden feels at home speaking to the Black community. He made a joke. Comedy ain’t easy, but he didn’t say 2 go shoot Clorox in our tits. Now, I wouldn’t make a blanket statement to say that voting for Trump means you’re not Black. I would say that it means you’re not smart. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 22, 2020

Hey @iamwandasykes why is it okay for @JoeBiden to say something clearly racist but @therealroseanne gets kicked off of her own show that YOU are a writer on, for making a mistake? Is it because you're a full of shit, hack liberal? — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) May 23, 2020

Oh! Hey Chachi. Apologies, I didn’t see you. I’ll keep it short. Joe Biden didn’t say, “Then you ain’t an ape.”



Well, let me get back to work…I hope you enjoy whatever it is that you do. https://t.co/vqHv7fmqgh — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 27, 2020

TWO: Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK “Release Sour Candy”

And it is a major bop!

THREE: Baby Rhinos Explore New Habitat

The San Diego Zoo has introduced two rhinoceros calves to their outdoor habitat at the Zoo’s Safari Park.

FOUR: Constance Wu, Rita Wilson and More Celebs Unite to #thanknurses In New Video

The self-shot footage from their shelter-in-place locations, the video is meant to help raise moeny for nurses treating patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FIVE: Naomi Watts’ Garbage Bag Glam

Swipe to see the second photo.

