The Five — Wanda Sykes and Scott Baio, Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK, Baby Rhinos, Thank Nurses, Naomi Watts

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, are truly obsessed with, or are worthy of a little shade!
Today in The Five, we are featuring Wanda Sykes owning Scott Baio on Twitter, Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK‘s “Sour Candy,” baby rhinos introduced to new outdoor habitat, celebrities collaborate to thank nurses, and Naomi Watts‘ garbage bag glam.
ONE: Wanda Sykes Owns Scott Baio on Twitter
I’ll let the tweets speak for themselves.
TWO: Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK “Release Sour Candy”
And it is a major bop!
THREE: Baby Rhinos Explore New Habitat
The San Diego Zoo has introduced two rhinoceros calves to their outdoor habitat at the Zoo’s Safari Park.
FOUR: Constance Wu, Rita Wilson and More Celebs Unite to #thanknurses In New Video
The self-shot footage from their shelter-in-place locations, the video is meant to help raise moeny for nurses treating patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FIVE: Naomi Watts’ Garbage Bag Glam
Swipe to see the second photo.
