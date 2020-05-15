The Five — William Thomas, Jonas Brothers, Sarah Cooper, Carol Burnett and Katy Perry

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, or are truly obsessed with!

Today in The Five, we are featuring adorableness overload from William Thomas, new music from Jonas Brothers, another Sarah Cooper “how to” gem, is Carol Burnett on Twitter, and Katy Perry gives us “Daises.”

ONE: William Thomas’ Addictive TikTok

He’s adorable, sometimes shirtless and is a cat lover. Enjoy.

TWO: The Jonas Brothers Birth Two New Songs

The Jonas Brothers officially released two new songs, “X” featuring Colombian singer Karol G and “Five More Minutes,” on Thursday (May 14, 2020) at midnight. Talk about overachievers!

THREE: Sarah Cooper Showing Off Her Genius Again

This is the only way to stomach Donald Trump‘s press briefings.

How to more cases than anybody in the world pic.twitter.com/VA9bPJiQ6i — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 15, 2020

FOUR: Carol Burnett May Have Joined Twitter

There is no blue checkmark yet, but it seems legit.

Hi there! 👂👌 — Carol Burnett (@imcarolburnett) April 27, 2020

FIVE: Katy Perry Gives Us “Daisies”

This week, Katy Perry revealed that her next album, the title of which has not yet been revealed, will be released on August 14. Now she has shared her first new song since making that announcement, “Daisies.”

