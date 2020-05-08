The Friday Cocktail — French 75

While most of us are still staying at home, we thought that we’d highlight a new cocktail each Friday so we can all enjoy a little something special to kick off our weekend.

The French 75 is a cocktail held in such high esteem that it falls easily, though with the elegance and grace one would expect of a high-society French Madame, into the realm of a classic cocktail.

This drink is a tapestry of gin and bubbles, gracefully woven together to turn you into a carousing debauchee. The French 75 is one to turn to in times of celebration; to raise your glass and ring in the new year, the new baby, the new job, the new… teapot. Yep, that will do. It’s also a perfect cocktail to serve as an aperitif as the bubbles will help lift the mood in no time.

French 75 Prep Time: 5 minutes Total Time: 5 minutes The French 75 is a refreshing and citrusy, sparkling gin cocktail that packs a punch. It’s perfect for the holidays and other celebratory occasions. Print Ingredients 2 ounces London dry gin

¾ ounce fresh lemon juice

¾ ounce simple syrup

2 ounces Champagne

Long spiral lemon twist (for serving) Instructions Shake gin, sugar, and lemon juice well with cracked ice in a chilled cocktail shaker. Strain into a Collins glass half-full of cracked ice. Top off with champagne. Notes For a less combative drink, ease up on the gin. But that's not how we recommend it. Recommended Products As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases. Chandon Brut

Roku Gin

