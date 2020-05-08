The Friday Cocktail — French 75

While most of us are still staying at home, we thought that we’d highlight a new cocktail each Friday so we can all enjoy a little something special to kick off our weekend.
The French 75 is a cocktail held in such high esteem that it falls easily, though with the elegance and grace one would expect of a high-society French Madame, into the realm of a classic cocktail.
This drink is a tapestry of gin and bubbles, gracefully woven together to turn you into a carousing debauchee. The French 75 is one to turn to in times of celebration; to raise your glass and ring in the new year, the new baby, the new job, the new… teapot. Yep, that will do. It’s also a perfect cocktail to serve as an aperitif as the bubbles will help lift the mood in no time.
French 75
The French 75 is a refreshing and citrusy, sparkling gin cocktail that packs a punch. It’s perfect for the holidays and other celebratory occasions.
Ingredients
- 2 ounces London dry gin
- ¾ ounce fresh lemon juice
- ¾ ounce simple syrup
- 2 ounces Champagne
- Long spiral lemon twist (for serving)
Instructions
- Shake gin, sugar, and lemon juice well with cracked ice in a chilled cocktail shaker.
- Strain into a Collins glass half-full of cracked ice.
- Top off with champagne.
Notes
For a less combative drink, ease up on the gin. But that's not how we recommend it.
