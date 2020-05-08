Entertainment

The Friday Cocktail — French 75

By Miu von Furstenberg
0 40

While most of us are still staying at home, we thought that we’d highlight a new cocktail each Friday so we can all enjoy a little something special to kick off our weekend.

The French 75 is a cocktail held in such high esteem that it falls easily, though with the elegance and grace one would expect of a high-society French Madame, into the realm of a classic cocktail.

This drink is a tapestry of gin and bubbles, gracefully woven together to turn you into a carousing debauchee. The French 75 is one to turn to in times of celebration; to raise your glass and ring in the new year, the new baby, the new job, the new… teapot. Yep, that will do. It’s also a perfect cocktail to serve as an aperitif as the bubbles will help lift the mood in no time.

Related
Entertainment

Stanley Tucci Whips Up a Quarantini on John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’

French 75

French 75

Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes

The French 75 is a refreshing and citrusy, sparkling gin cocktail that packs a punch. It’s perfect for the holidays and other celebratory occasions.

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces London dry gin
  • ¾ ounce fresh lemon juice
  • ¾ ounce simple syrup
  • 2 ounces Champagne
  • Long spiral lemon twist (for serving)

Instructions

      1. Shake gin, sugar, and lemon juice well with cracked ice in a chilled cocktail shaker.
      2. Strain into a Collins glass half-full of cracked ice.
      3. Top off with champagne.

Notes

For a less combative drink, ease up on the gin. But that's not how we recommend it.

Recommended Products

As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases.

© Miu von Furstenberg
Category: Entertainment

From Our Partners

★ OMG, time to bake! Paula Deen makes F**ker Bars! [OMG BLOG]

★ This Hunky Gay Weatherman Was Fired For Calling Out Insane Anti-Lockdown Protesters [Towleroad]

Ariel Winter Sliced Off Tip of Her Thumb [Evil Beet Gossip]

Met Gala 2014: The Big Big Gowns [Go Fug Yourself]

Emily ‘Karen’ Giffin Offered a Faux-Apology for Her Vitriol Against Duchess Meghan [Celebitchy]

C-IN2 underwear goes for the hard sell. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Fleshback: Super Duper Gary Cooper [Boy Culture]

More Stories

What’s Coming to Netflix, and Going, in May 2020

Former Bachelor Star Chad Johnson Is Launching Adult Film…

Michelle Visage Hosts a Star-Packed Benefit for the LGBTQ+…

Follow Us @socialitelife

X