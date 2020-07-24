The Friday Cocktail — Lemon Drop Martini

★ This is amazing! Check out almost two hours worth of outtakes from the 80’s vogue documentary Paris Is Burning. [OMG BLOG]

★ GOP Rep. Ted Yoho denies calling AOC a “fucking bitch” on the U.S. Capitol Steps in “apology” over his “abrupt manner.” [Towleroad]

★ Andy Dick falls off the wagon in odd video. [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Kyle Minogue just dropped her new single “Say Something” from her impending album Disco. LISTEN! [Curt and Frank]

★ Yes, we are in the age of “business” face mask attire and these men nailed it! [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Alex Trebek turned 80 yesterday! [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Sources say Meek Mill and Kim Kardashian have never even been alone together. [Celebitchy]

★ Mary Trump smacks down Megan McCain over McCain’s ridiculous questioning of Mary on The View regarding her new book. [Boy Culture]