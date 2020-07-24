Socialite Life
The Friday Cocktail — Lemon Drop Martini
The Friday Cocktail — Lemon Drop Martini

by
July 24, 2020
You made it to the end of the week and now it’s time to drink! We’re highlighting a new cocktail each Friday so we can all enjoy a little something special to kick off our holiday weekend.

A classic martini gets a little sweet with the addition of lemon juice and simple syrup. The Lemon Drop Martini tastes just like your favorite lemon candy, which is a very good thing if you’re in the mood for something a little sweeter.

Here is what you’ll need to make an Lemon Drop Martini:

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces vodka
  • 3/4 ounce lemon juice (fresh)
  • 1/2 to 3/4 ounce simple syrup (to taste)
  • Optional: 1/2 ounce limoncello

Garnish

  • Lemon Slice
  • Sugar Rim

Method

  1. Coat the rim of a cocktail glass with sugar and set aside.
  2. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine the ingredients and shake well.
  3. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
  4. Garnish with a lemon slice.

Via Spruce Eats

See Also
