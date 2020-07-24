The Friday Cocktail — Lemon Drop Martini

You made it to the end of the week and now it’s time to drink! We’re highlighting a new cocktail each Friday so we can all enjoy a little something special to kick off our holiday weekend.
A classic martini gets a little sweet with the addition of lemon juice and simple syrup. The Lemon Drop Martini tastes just like your favorite lemon candy, which is a very good thing if you’re in the mood for something a little sweeter.
Here is what you’ll need to make an Lemon Drop Martini:
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 ounces vodka
- 3/4 ounce lemon juice (fresh)
- 1/2 to 3/4 ounce simple syrup (to taste)
- Optional: 1/2 ounce limoncello
Garnish
- Lemon Slice
- Sugar Rim
Method
- Coat the rim of a cocktail glass with sugar and set aside.
- In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine the ingredients and shake well.
- Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
- Garnish with a lemon slice.
Via Spruce Eats
CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES
🏳️🌈 TikTok User and U.S. Marine Timothy Byrnes Has a Message for You Anti-Makers
🏳️🌈 Boxer James Hawley Gives Lame-Ass Apology After Saying Gay Men and Trans People Are ‘Dirty C**ts’
🏳️🌈 Donald Trump on His Cognitive Test: ‘Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.’ — Watch
🏳️🌈 Measuring Tape Karen Goes Ballistic Over Social Distancing at Lake — WATCH
🏳️🌈 Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson Accused of Sexual Harassment
🏳️🌈 Urinating Karen Pees in Verizon Store After Refusing to Wear a Mask
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ This is amazing! Check out almost two hours worth of outtakes from the 80’s vogue documentary Paris Is Burning. [OMG BLOG]
★ GOP Rep. Ted Yoho denies calling AOC a “fucking bitch” on the U.S. Capitol Steps in “apology” over his “abrupt manner.” [Towleroad]
★ Andy Dick falls off the wagon in odd video. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Kyle Minogue just dropped her new single “Say Something” from her impending album Disco. LISTEN! [Curt and Frank]
★ Yes, we are in the age of “business” face mask attire and these men nailed it! [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Alex Trebek turned 80 yesterday! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Sources say Meek Mill and Kim Kardashian have never even been alone together. [Celebitchy]
★ Mary Trump smacks down Megan McCain over McCain’s ridiculous questioning of Mary on The View regarding her new book. [Boy Culture]