Socialite Life
Now Reading
The Friday Cocktail — Margarita
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

The Friday Cocktail — Margarita

by
May 22, 2020
Margarita

While most of us are still staying at home, we are highlighting a new cocktail each Friday so we can all enjoy a little something special to kick off our weekend.

One of our favorite cocktails is the Margarita. Combining the tang of lime and the sweetness of orange liqueur with the distinctive strength of tequila, the classic Margarita strikes all of the right notes.

If you have fresh limes, as opposed to using a premade sour mix, you’ll be wanting to throw back more than just one.

When talking Margaritas, it’s easy to get lost in stories about who invented the drink or get mired in debates over salt versus no salt; blended or frozen; triple sec, Cointreau or Grand-Marnier. In our opinion, this version is the tried-and-true recipe for the best Margarita you can make.

Margarita

Here is what you’ll need:

Ingredients

  • ice
  • 50ml tequila (we used Casamigos Blanco)
  • 25ml lime juice
  • 20ml triple sec (we used Cointreau)

Garnish

  • Salt
  • 2 lime wedges

Method

Sprinkle a few teaspoons of salt over the surface of a small plate or saucer. Rub one wedge of lime along the rim of a tumbler and then dip it into the salt so that the entire rim is covered.

See Also
Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy
Mary-Kate Olsen Denied Emergency Bid for Divorce

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, then add the tequila, lime juice and triple sec. Shake until the outside of the shaker feels cold.

Strain the mix into the prepared glass over fresh ice. Serve with a wedge of lime.

DISCLAIMER: We only feature things that we love. If you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

WATCH: The Showgirls Documentary We’ve Been Waiting for Is Almost Here [OMG BLOG]
HBO Unveils Trailer for Powerful David France Documentary on Chechnya’s Detention, Torture of LGBTQ People: WATCH [Towleroad]
Cavallari and Cutler Selling Massive Tennessee Home [Evil Beet Gossip]
Ready for Some Good Viral Laughs? [Kenneth in the 212]
Janelle Monae’s Vanity Fair Shoot Happened Over Zoom [Go Fug Yourself]
Kendall Jenner Had to Pay Back $90K From Her Fyre Festival Instagram Promotion [Celebitchy]
How Much Longer Will We Have Gay Celebrities Who Are And Aren’t? [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X