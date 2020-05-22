The Friday Cocktail — Margarita

While most of us are still staying at home, we are highlighting a new cocktail each Friday so we can all enjoy a little something special to kick off our weekend.

One of our favorite cocktails is the Margarita. Combining the tang of lime and the sweetness of orange liqueur with the distinctive strength of tequila, the classic Margarita strikes all of the right notes.

If you have fresh limes, as opposed to using a premade sour mix, you’ll be wanting to throw back more than just one.

When talking Margaritas, it’s easy to get lost in stories about who invented the drink or get mired in debates over salt versus no salt; blended or frozen; triple sec, Cointreau or Grand-Marnier. In our opinion, this version is the tried-and-true recipe for the best Margarita you can make.

Here is what you’ll need:

Ingredients

ice

50ml tequila (we used Casamigos Blanco)

25ml lime juice

20ml triple sec (we used Cointreau)

Garnish

Salt

2 lime wedges

Method

Sprinkle a few teaspoons of salt over the surface of a small plate or saucer. Rub one wedge of lime along the rim of a tumbler and then dip it into the salt so that the entire rim is covered.

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, then add the tequila, lime juice and triple sec. Shake until the outside of the shaker feels cold.

Strain the mix into the prepared glass over fresh ice. Serve with a wedge of lime.

