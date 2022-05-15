The Week in Drag – Commit to an evening with BenDeLaCreme, get comfy with Nina West, Bob and Monét hit the road and more

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome to a slightly slimmed-down edition of the Week in Drag.

Since the queens were getting ready for DragCon in Los Angeles this week, we didn’t get the usual onslaught of amazing content, but worry not, we’ve scoured the internet to keep you in the know on the latest from your favorites.

We’ve got details on how to see Bob and Monét live and BenDeLaCreme virtually, we watch the last season (sob!) of Grace and Frankie with another hilarious pair- Trixie and Katya – and we cook along with Jaymes Mansfield. Let the queens entertain you and let’s bring it to the runway!

We are only days away from the premiere of the “all winners” seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and the excitement is building. The competitors – Monét X Change, Trinity the Tuck, Raja, Jinkx Monsoon, Yvie Oddly, Shea Couleé, and The Vivienne sat down with the ladies of The View to talk about the show and other hot topics. The new season kicks off on Friday on Paramount+.

Bob The Drag Queen and Monét X Change are hitting the road this fall with their first-ever “Sibling Rivalry Live” tour, which kicks off September 14 in St. Louis and weaves throughout Nashville, Boston, Washington DC, New York and other major cities through October 6. The hilarious pair are bringing their popular podcast to the stage with a “multi-media extravaganza that takes us through the television tubes on a quest to settle the ultimate dispute.

Sit back, relax and don’t touch that remote because this is a battle royale of lip-syncs, costume changes, and low blows you do not want to miss.” “I am willing to go on the record saying that this is the BEST time I have ever had on stage…PERIODT!” enthused Monét and Bob fully agrees with Monét saying, “I am willing to go on the record to say this is the BEST time Monét has ever had on stage… PERIODT!” Tickets (including meet and greet packages) are now available at www.BobandMonet.com.

Before they hit the road, Bob and Monét still have lots to keep us entertained. On the latest ‘Sibling Advicery”, the dynamic duo offer advice on shoe shopping for larger sizes, tipping etiquette at drag shows and lots more.

I had the pleasure of seeing BenDeLaCreme’s live show “Ready to Be Committed” a few weeks ago and it was stupendous. Her tour is still crossing the country (and heading to the UK in June), but if she’s not coming to your town, you’ve got the chance to catch a live stream of the show from live from Chicago’s Thalia Hall on May 26. Get your streaming pass here and for info and tickets to see her live, visit bendelacreme.com.

I am beyond bummed that we have come to the last season of Grace and Frankie on Netflix, but the series was amazing, thanks to Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin (and June Diane Raphael and RuPaul and Dolly Parton…) Relive the final season of the series along with Trixie Mattel and Katya on “I Like to Watch.”

Treat your tootsies to some comfy slippers, courtesy of Nina West. The congenial queen has partnered with Dearform to launch a new collection of slippers, just in time for Pride month. As a part of the brand’s collaboration – Dearfoams donated $2,500 to the Nina West Foundation, a platform to lift and support LGBTQ organizations which has raised over two million dollars for local and national charities.

Of the collab, Nina says, “I am thrilled to be partnering with a truly iconic Columbus, Ohio based brand known for comfort. This line is fabulous! It celebrates living your life loudly in lush comfort while supporting a wonderful organization. Thank you Dearfoams for making this dream a reality!” The styles available include the Unisex Nina West Cozy Classic Clog, Color Block Genuine Shearling Slingback, Glitter Scuff, Furry Closed Back and Alpine Brixen Bootie and you can purchase them now at Nina West x Dearfoams® Collection | Dearfoams®

Did you know that Alaska, our multi-talented singer, author, and podcaster has written a new musical? DRAG: The Musical is the tale of two rival drag bars and the struggling queens trying to make enough money to keep living their dreams. Alaska told Entertainment Tonight that, “When I first started drag, we were always broke. We would do anything to scrape together a few dollars to pay the light bill and buy a pack of beer.

The musical is centered around a family of queens who are in a financial mess and are working their asses off to make ends meet.” The show is celebrity-packed, featuring performances from Bob The Drag Queen, Peppermint, Jujubee, Fortune Feimster, Margaret Cho, Michelle Visage and Ginger Minj. The first track off of the soundtrack album (available now), “Drag is Expensive”, features vocals by Monét X Change, Divina De Campo, Nick Adams, Lagoona Bloo and Max von Essen.

Last week on Drag Race España, the queens made ads promoting Spanish tourism (with mixed results) and strutted down the runway in looks celebrating the career of Italian entertainer Raffaella Carrà. Alexis Mateo and Choriza May toot and boot the looks on the latest ‘Fashion Photo Ruview.”

Did you also know that Mariah Carey has a cookbook? Yeah, me neither. In her new web series “Domestic Goddess,” Jaymes Mansfield cooks a recipe for “We Belong Together Salmon and Capers” lifted from the (slightly slim) Mariah Carey Cookbook. No shade, but I do love me some salmon and capers and am tempted to try this one myself, so, thanks Jaymes!

It’s a good thing they’re pretty, because Gottmik and Violet Chachki will never be invited into the “Math-letes”. Watch as they discuss their lack of math skills on the latest ‘No Gorge.”

And that’s all folks! We’ll be back with more drag news for you next week, but we’ll leave you with the latest song from Queen of the Universe winner Grag Queen. Enjoy “You Betta” and until we meet again, stay healthy, stay safe and Say LOVE!

THE LATEST ON SL