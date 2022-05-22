The Week in Drag – DragCon highlights, All Stars season 7 debuts, Trixie and Katya talk complaining and more

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome back to another glamour-packed Week in Drag recap of the latest news from the Drag Race universe – and there’s a lot of it this week!

If you missed attending DragCon last weekend, we’ve got highlights from Jaymes Mansfield, Rock M Sakura and Joseph Shepherd. This week also saw the season seven premiere of the all-winners edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – and these eight queens have brought it all to the werk room.

In addition to these fabulous legends in the making, we’ve got videos from Peppermint, Trixie and Katya Yuhua Hamasaki and more of your faves. Are you ready for the eleganza? Well, then, let’s bring it to the runway!

On Friday, we got a double dose of All Stars as eight fierce winning queens came together to battle it out for the title of queens of all queens. Meet the competitors in this amazing, animated tale, “Battle for Rucropolis.”

In the first part of the season seven premiere, the queens reminded us how reading is fundamental – and funny – with the iconic reading challenge (which Jinkx Monsoon won handily.) Mama Ru also changed things up in a big way, keeping the queens around all season (no eliminations!) and a point system you might be familiar with if you watched Painted with Raven (who made a hilarious cameo). In the main challenge, the queens contributed a verse and did their own choreography to Ru’s new song “Legends” and walked the runway twice -once with super special guest (and Shea’s idol) Naomi Campbell and guest judge Cameron Diaz. In the second episode, the queens had to bring not one but two celebrities to the stage for the “Snatch Game.” We are only two episodes in, but I am confident this is going to be an amazing season. If you don’t have Paramount+, you can catch the queen’s werk room entrances here:

And, when it came to the first lip sync for your legacy, Monét X Change and Shea Coulee delivered with an amazing performance of Ella Fitzgerald’s cover of “Old MacDonald”.

DragCon 2022 is now a part of her-story, and if you missed the fabulous fashions, meet and greets, panels and performances, we’ve got some videos to give you a peek at some of what you missed. Jaymes Mansfield takes us through the exhibit hall and kikis with some of the many attendees in vlogs covering all three amazing days. It’s almost like you’re there!

Content queen Rock M Sakura gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the work the queens have to endure to get to (and through) DragCon. It’s not all makeup and glitter, you know.

Our favorite interviewer, Joseph Shepherd, was able to sit down with many of the queens at DragCon. Watch all of the interviews, with Aiden Zhane, Tempest Dujour, Tammie Brown, Detox, Adore Delano, Laila McQueen, Jaymes Mansfield, Kandy Muse, Etcetera Etcetera (Drag Race Down Under), Baga Chiipz, Juice Boxx (Canada’s Drag Race) and the always entertaining Jimbo. Check out that interview here and make sure to check out the rest of the interviews on Joseph’s YouTube page.

27 years ago, the world was treated to Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes and John Leguizamo (playing Vida Boheme, Noxeema Jackson and Chi Chi Rodriguez) in the classic To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar. If you’ve never seen it (and you should – especially with cameos from Ru, Lady Bunny and Coco Peru), let Trixie Mattel take you through the highlights of this unforgettable movie.

Another season seven we were treated to this week (well, if you’re not a WOW Presents Plus subscriber, which you really should be) is new episodes of “UNHhhh”. The topic is complaining and I have no complaints about this hilarious conversation between Trixie and Katya.

Bob the Drag Queen and (current All Star contestant) Monét X Change talk anti-vaxxers, relationship issues, dealing with the straight community, makeup and more as they answer fan questions on the latest “Sibling Advicery”.

Kahmora Hall puts a lot of time into recreating her signature snatched smoky eye as she paints Yuhua Hamasaki in under four hours.

The legendary Janet Jackson recently celebrated a birthday, and Peppermint gave her the best present with a frame-by-frame recreation of her video “If”. Says Pep, “Janet Jackson has always been an icon and I’ve always idolized her. Whether gathering High School football players as reluctant dancers, teaching the routine at a summer camp talent show or putting together some of my own shows, I have always modeled my live performances after Janet’s but up until this moment most of those are just memories with nothing to show and no way to look back on. Now that I have the ability, I wanted to do those performances justice. I gathered a bunch of friends who are also big fans of Janet to put together a dance tribute video of “If” from her 1993 album: Janet. Happy Birthday Miss Jackson!!”

And that’s all for this week. Join us again next week as we bring you more charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent than you can shake a stiletto at! Until we meet again, stay safe, stay healthy and say LOVE!

