Meet Instagram hottie Tommy Boi

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Tommy Boi.

Tommy is a gay singer/songwriter who is from Sacramento, California. In 2017, he came out as gay publicly and started releasing music under his stage name Tommy Boi.

His biggest hit was his single, a gorgeous ballad, “You Never Called Back,” which you can watch the video for below.

Enjoy these pics and videos of Tommy Boi

