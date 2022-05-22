Socialite Life
Meet Instagram hottie Tommy Boi
Meet Instagram hottie Tommy Boi

May 22, 2022
Tommy Boi
Photo via Tommy Boi/Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieTommy Boi.

Tommy is a gay singer/songwriter who is from Sacramento, California. In 2017, he came out as gay publicly and started releasing music under his stage name Tommy Boi.

His biggest hit was his single, a gorgeous ballad, “You Never Called Back,” which you can watch the video for below.

Enjoy these pics and videos of Tommy Boi

